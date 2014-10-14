(Adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. bond market gauges on inflation expectations fell sharply on Tuesday as tumbling oil prices stoked worries about flagging domestic price growth that would hurt the U.S. economy.

Oil prices in London ended near $85 a barrel, falling nearly $4, which was its biggest single-day decline in more than two years.

The bond market's measures on the shorter-term inflation outlook, which is most sensitive to energy prices, fell to their lowest levels since October 2011, analysts said.

The yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries or five-year TIPS breakeven rate fell to 1.52 percent late Tuesday, down 8 basis points from late on Friday.

The breakeven rate on 10-year TIPS and 10-year nominal Treasuries fell 5 basis points to 1.92 percent, near a 16-month low set recently.

"It's not easy to call a bottom on breakevens with energy continuing to sell off," said Com Crocker, managing director of government and agency securities trading at Mesirow Financial in New York.

Since mid-June, Brent oil prices have shed about $30, or 26 percent, as crude supply has outpaced falling global demand.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials monitor TIPS breakevens as a gauge of inflation expectations.

Some Fed policy-makers have raised concerns that domestic inflation due to sluggish wage growth at home and Europe's struggling economy has continued to fall short of its 2 percent goal despite improvement in the labor market.

This red flag raised in the TIPS market about slowing price growth could cause Fed policy-makers to consider delaying an expected rate increase in mid-2015 as they will likely decide to end its third round of quantitative easing (QE) at its policy meeting at the end of the month, traders and analysts said.

"No question they have to be concerned with QE winding down here," Mesirow's Crocker said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)