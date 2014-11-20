NEW YORK Nov 20 The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate rose mid-afternoon Thursday after relatively strong demand at a $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

This gauge of investors' long-term inflation expectations, as measured by the yield gap between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes widened as much as 2 basis points to 1.86 percent after the 10-year TIPS auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)