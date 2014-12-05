NEW YORK Dec 5 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned higher early Friday, erasing their initial decline, after data showed a surprisingly strong increase in domestic job creation in November.

The government's latest snapshot on the labor market also signaled some upward pressure on wages, which has largely been absent during the current economic recovery.

The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate was last 1.79 percent, up 0.3 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)