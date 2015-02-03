NEW YORK Feb 3 A U.S. bond market's gauge of
inflation expectations rose its highest level since November on
Tuesday as the oil market booked fourth straight days of gains
due to a weak dollar and news of a large oil company's plan to
cut its capital spending.
Until their current rebound, U.S. oil futures fell
over 50 percent from their peak last June to a near six-year low
last week at $43.58 a barrel.
The steep drop in energy prices propelled a precipitous
decline in inflation expectations and spurred bets the Federal
Reserve might postpone possible plans to raise interest rates in
2015.
The yield gap between U.S. five-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities and regular five-year
Treasuries notes, which measures investors'
inflation outlook over a five-year period, rose to 1.51 percent
in late trading, up 9.6 basis points from Monday, according to
Tradeweb.
This was the highest level on five-year TIPS inflation
breakeven rate since Nov. 25.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)