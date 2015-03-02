NEW YORK, March 2 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations reduced their decline early
Monday after a measure on domestic core inflation rose in line
with forecasts, soothing some worries about disinflation.
The yield spread between 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities and regular
10-year Treasuries was last 1.65 percent, 0.35 basis
point tighter than late on Friday. It was about 0.60 basis point
narrower before a report that showed a January 0.1 percent rise
in the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the
Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)