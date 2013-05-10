UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. 30-year Tresaury bond price extended its loss to a point on Friday as the yen slid to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar.
"Treasuries sold off overnight on the yen moving through 100 which produced selling of JGBs (Japanese government bonds). Treasuries, bunds and gilts sold off in sympathy with JGBs," said Thomas di Galoma, senior vice president and head of fixed income rates sales at E D & F Man Capital Markets in New York.
The 30-year bond yield rose to 3.05 percent from 3 percent late on Thursday.
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.