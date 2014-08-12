NEW YORK Aug 12 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday sold $50 billion worth of four-week or one-month bills
at an interest rate of 0.04 percent, which was the highest since
an auction held in the last week in May.
The size of the latest one-month T-bill offering, which is
the shortest debt maturity the federal government regularly
issues, was the biggest since last September.
The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount offered came
in at 3.73, which was the lowest since an auction held Oct. 8,
according to Treasury data.
Last week, the Treasury sold $40 billion worth of one-month
T-bills at an interest rate of 0.02 percent and a bid-to-cover
ratio of 4.26.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)