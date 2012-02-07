Feb 7 (IFR) - It was quite a day for Express Scripts,
a large pharmacy-benefits manager, on Monday. Just as the
company was sounding out investors over a bond backing its
purchase of Medco Health, a lobbying group for the biggest
supermarket chains in the US came out strongly against the
proposed USD$29bn mega-merger.
It's a good thing for Express Scripts that
investors, which already owned billions of the company's
merger-related debt, had a lot of confidence in the deal's
viability. Though hamstrung at first, the deal was able to go
through -- and with low to negative new issue concessions as
well.
Aristotle Holding Inc, Express's merger-funding vehicle,
went out to investors Monday morning with a $3.5bn offering of
bonds with maturities of three, five and 10 years.
Investors were already very familiar with the Baa3/BBB+/BBB
rated credit; in fact, they owned a lot of it. On November 14
last year, when the market was less favorable than Monday,
Aristotle priced a $4.1bn, four-part offering to finance part of
the purchase of Medco. That deal came with new issue
concessions of 68bp-75bp, a high range investors have hardly
seen since.
However, while the market was stronger this time around,
there were other forces working against the deal.
The Food Marketing Institute, which represents 1,500 food
retailers and wholesalers who account for about 14,000
pharmacies, announced it had asked the Federal Trade Commission
last week to block the Express-Medco merger.
The $29.1bn marriage between the firms "will destroy
competition by creating a behemoth with the power to
unilaterally slash reimbursement rates to uncompetitive levels,"
the FMI said in the letter, which was quoted by Reuters.
"A merger of these two giants," it said, "would lead to the
demise of the reduced price and free generic drug programs that
millions of Americans depend on, and reduce access to other key
pharmacy services."
A merger financed in the bond market, before that merger has
closed, is always fraught with uncertainty. But the timing of
the FMI announcement made things even more complicated.
The trade was announced as benchmark size. Initial price
thoughts had Treasuries plus 210bp-220bp on the three-year part,
plus 230bp-240bp on the five-year, and plus 250bp-260bp on the
10-year. Others had less specific whisper levels, using the
10-year tranche in the mid 200s as the locus. The fives were
heard 20bp tight of the 10s; the threes were whispered 20bp
tight of the fives.
The fundraising was going better than anticipated. Official
guidance came out well inside of whispers levels, at plus 195bp
area, 210bp area and 225bp area, respectively. The tighter
pricing levels suggested a lot of support. And at that point, in
the early afternoon, the book size was in the neighborhood of
$13bn.
Shortly afterward, though, investors saw a headline
indicating that the FTC was compiling "evidence" intended to
block the merger.
Investors and sector analysts, who'd been vetting the credit
since the merger was announced in July, largely took the news in
stride.
"The article is really no new news, but it's awfully timely
and getting a lot of attention, given it was released on the
same day as the second round of financing," said one analyst.
"The FTC reviewing antitrust issues associated with the
ESRX/MHS merger has always been a wild card."
Indeed, Express Scripts put out a statement around 2:30pm
saying they were confident the deal would close in the first
half of this year. But by then the stock values of both Express
and Medco were already way down. The leads, of course, had to
adjust -- and this took some time.
The deal ended up launching around 4pm and pricing at
5:45pm. In the end, it comprised a $1bn 2.10% three-year at plus
195bp, a $1.5bn 2.65% five-year at plus 210bp, and a $1bn 3.90%
10-year at plus 225bp.
There was one adjustment: all tranches priced at a
larger-than-normal discount ($99.508 on the 3yr; $99.025 on the
5yr and $97.847 on the 10yr). This move allowed more upside for
investors before they hit $101, which is the price at which the
bonds would be called in the event the merger does not go
through.
Nonetheless, the concessions on a spread basis were still
very impressive compared to the 68-75bp concession the company
had to pay in November last year -- even more so given all the
noise around the antitrust issues.
That November trade served as the best pricing comp for the
new issue.
The outstanding 2.75% notes due 2014, which priced at plus
240bp, were quoted at plus 180bp. That put the new issue
concession on the three-year at about 18bp.
The 3.50% notes due 2016, which priced at 260bp, were quoted
at plus 200bp. The premium on the five-year was only 5bp.
Meanwhile, the 4.75% notes due 2021, which originally priced
at 305bp, were quoted plus 235bp. The new issue premium was
negative 10bp.
Final book size was heard as USD12.3bn. Interestingly,
sources heard drops from the USD13bn top were related to the
difference between whisper and guidance price -- and not because
of the headline news.