April 18 (IFR) - US Bancorp played institutional and retail
investors off against one another this week to price a blowout
$1.085bn Tier 1 capital security at 6%, the lowest-ever coupon
for such a structure.
Fresh from beating earnings estimates on Tuesday, the
Minneapolis-based regional bank cast the widest possible net by
structuring its perpetual non-call five-year preferred offering
to appeal to the two usually separate investor pools.
In doing so, it attracted $3bn in orders -- and ratcheted in
the pricing, in yield terms, to 6% from 6.125% at official
guidance.
That's far more orders -- and 50bp tighter in coupon -- than
US Bancorp attracted in January for a $1.1bn perpetual
non-call-10-year deal at 6.5%.
With the two deals combined, the bank is among the most
active of the biggest US banks in replacing trust-preferred
securities, or TruPS, before they lose their Tier 1 capital
security status under Dodd-Frank legislation kicking in in
January.
"US Bancorp has been very proactive in redeeming a
significant majority of its legacy TruPS and has generally
replaced those securities with preferred stock, which we believe
will be Basel III qualifying tier 1 capital," said Kevin Ryan,
co-head of FIG capital markets at Morgan Stanley.
"At the same time, the company has taken advantage of strong
retail and institutional investor demand to achieve a record low
dividend yield for a US bank preferred issuer."
Like its January deal, the latest offering was structured in
a retail friendly $25-par format, but to enhance institutional
participation and maximize distribution channels, the deal
floats if it isn't called in year five.
Only $125m was placed with retail investors, which seems to
be typical of benchmark-sized bank perpetual preferreds, given
that fees for a retail offering are much higher, at 3.15%, than
institutional-only preferreds, which are in the 1.0-1.5% range.
But the small retail participation was also part of the
bookrunners' strategy of using retail investor interest to
improve pricing dynamics.
If institutional investors are showing sensitivity at a
certain yield level, underwriters can afford to see the more
price-sensitive fund managers drop out of the book if they can
turn on the retail faucet and sell $100m-$200m or more to retail
investors.
USB did just this on both of its perpetual preferreds this
year -- $125m going to retail in the latest offering and about
$200m of the perp non-call 10-year sold to retail in January.
Traditionally, retail buyers are much less price-sensitive
than institutional investors, and USB could possibly have pushed
below 6%. The risk, however, was that its $3bn book would have
substantially dissolved, putting the size of the deal in
jeopardy and hiking up the deal cost in terms of fees.
"There is definitely a psychological line drawn in the sand
at 6% for prefs, although that line could change," said one
syndicate head.
At 6%, the perp non-call five year essentially priced flat
to the 5.99% trading yield on its perp non-call 10-year.
Although the yield curve between five- and 10-years is
basically flat for prefs, institutional investors were
compensated for the greater flexibility of having a five- rather
than a 10-year call, because the spread over Libor is far
greater on the new deal than on the earlier transaction.
The sizeable swap curve between five- and 10-years gives
investors in the perp non-call fives a juicier back-end spread
of L+486.125bp if the deal isn't called, versus L+446.8bp on the
perp non-call 10-year.
The deal has traded solidly, and was quoted in the grey
market at $25/30.
Hopes are that other banks will follow suit although, like
USB, they would need to have TruPS that are ready to be called
if they didn't want to pay a premium to redeem them.
Most banks are waiting for the Federal Reserve to issue a
Notice for Proposed Rulemaking on its views of the Basel III
capital adequacy guidelines. That would be considered a capital
event by many banks, which by law entitles them to redeem the
TruPS at par.
Others might simply wait until January 2013, when the TruPS
will be phased out under Dodd-Frank as non-common Tier 1. Over
the next 12 months, banks are expected to redeem about a third
of the $92bn of TruPS they issued in the early 2000s as Tier 1
capital.
