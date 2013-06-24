June 24 (IFR) - The US credit markets were hit hard again
Monday in the midst of the global sell-off, with bonds
plummeting in secondary trade and new issuance frozen for a
fourth consecutive session.
Liquidation is thoroughly under way as the benchmark 10-year
Treasury yield hit 2.65%, up a full percentage point - meaning
the cost of money has risen some 60% - in just a few weeks.
Coupled with new concerns out of China, where interbank
liquidity is looming as a significant problem, the rates
volatility has put the brakes on new bond issues for now.
Many in the market are now looking to July 8 - the first
Monday after the Independence Day holiday - as a kind of test
date for new issuance if rates have stabilized by then.
"I'm taking vacation now and going to the beach," one
syndicate banker told IFR, "since I'm counting sheep here."
But for others it was another day of bloodletting in "the
great unwind" following Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
remarks about slowing the central bank's easy money policies.
As Treasury yields surged, the CDX IG20 widened by 6bp to
99.5 in early trading, with heavy upward pressure at 98.25, 98.5
and 98.75. These are the highest levels since October.
Meanwhile the yield-to-worst on the Barclays High Yield
Index moved out to 6.62% on Friday and is now 167bp wider than
the all-time low of 4.95% on May 9.
The sell-off could hardly been coming at worse time, as fund
managers face the prospect of redemptions for quarter-end at the
close of June.
That means cash needs to be raised, which means even steeper
selling off - and that in turn will keep companies that need to
raise funds effectively shunted out of the primary market.
"After you've had this much volatility, you need a good few
days of stability before people can take a view of where we are
and start pricing risk," said a second syndicate banker.
"It's just too difficult to do this now."
The carnage within higher beta sectors like metals and
mining has been particularly troublesome as a result of fears
about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy,
and recent bond issues in the sector are being pummeled.
The new Glencore 4.125% 2023s were quoted at T+300bp, after
pricing at 210bp over Treasuries on May 22nd, and Rio Tinto
2.25% 2018s were quoted at T+160bp, following a pricing of 140bp
over Treasuries.
(Reporting by John Balassi; Additional reporting by Mike
Gambale and the IFR team; Editing by Marc Carnegie)