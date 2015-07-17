NEW YORK, July 17 (IFR) - The US high-grade market proved
its resilience in the wake of global market volatility this
week, managing to set a new record for July even as worries
about a Greek default and a slump in Chinese stocks brought
other regions to a standstill.
A US$15bn acquisition finance trade from pharmacy operator
CVS Health and a rush of bond deals in the financial sector
after banks released earnings helped propel volume to
US$77.025bn for the month - making this the busiest July on
record with two weeks still to go.
The volume is even more surprising given that the month got
off to a surprisingly slow start, with no deals at all pricing
until July 7.
With US$47.4bn sold this week alone, the US primary is going
gangbusters at a time when its European counterpart is all but
paralyzed, with just 4.775bn of deals crossing the line since
July 1.
"This is not Europe," said a syndicate banker based in New
York. "The US market can turn the switch back on pretty
quickly."
RISK PREMIUMS JUMP
But it's not all rosy.
The key takeaway from many market participants is that
selling debt has become considerably more expensive than it was
just a few weeks back - even for high-quality names, and
especially for longer-dated bonds.
Toyota Motor Credit Corp, rated Aa3/AA-, priced a 2.15%
US$1.25bn five-year issue at Treasuries plus 52bp in March. This
month, a three-year deal of the same size came at a much wider
spread of plus 70bp.
"For frequent issuers, I'd say the new issue concession is
closer to 15bp, from zero to 5bp just two months ago," said the
banker.
That comes as US investment-grade bond spreads hover close
to their widest over Treasuries in two years at 150bp, having
widened about 20bp since early May, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch data.
Even though most credit strategists believe the widening has
more to do with the record supply of US$795.2bn in the year to
date than any concerns about Greece and China, the outlook is
murky.
"It's a pretty unsettled world," said the banker. "It's not
clear when the Fed will hike rates, and economic data are
anything but steady. That's why investors are asking for more in
concessions."
Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen this week said a hike would come
this year, but added several caveats that helped shift
expectations that the first move may come later than expected -
in December rather than September.
For now, bankers are keeping an open mind.
"If you start to see a shift back in expectations towards
September, that could make for a very busy August in terms of
issuance as people rush to get in ahead of a hike," said another
New York-based syndicate banker.
MORE M&A COMING
Among the highest concessions paid by borrowers as issuance
has picked up steam again have been for acquisition financings.
CVS, rated Baa1/BBB+, offered as much as 25bp on new 20-year
and 30-year tranches. Yet because of that investors poured most
of their money into those longer-dated issues.
"It's more problematic for lower-quality issuers and those
that need to finance M&A, but most are still in a position to be
picky or opportunistic on timing," Ashish Shah, head of global
credit at AllianceBernstein, told IFR.
"When they do offer a concession, they get a lot of demand."
Next to test the market for big M&A deals are likely to be
health insurer UnitedHealth and chipmaker Intel - both of which
were marketing deals this week for respective purchases of
Catamaran and Altera.
SECONDARY STRONG
The higher premiums on offer have at least helped ensure a
strong secondary market performance.
Imperial Tobacco, which finally brought a US$4.5bn deal to
the market to finance its purchase of cigarette brands from
Reynolds American, saw its bonds tighten 13bp on the
shorter-dated three-year issue and 7bp-10bp on its five, seven
and 10-year bonds.
But traders say the buyside has been selling into weaker
markets to make room for new deals, and that the new issue
concessions on bonds have helped to reprice bonds in the
secondary.
"That's not the best condition to be in when the market is
selling off," said Tammy Karp, managing director and
investment-grade trader for investment firm TCW.
