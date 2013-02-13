CHICAGO, Feb 13 Following are trade estimates for net U.S. grain/soy export sales in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly report. The data is scheduled for release Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT). Grains, soybeans and soy products are quoted in tonnes. Estimates represent old- and new-crop years combined. Commodity Estimate Range Last week's sales Wheat 275,000-400,000 300,800 Corn 150,000-350,000 160,400 Soybeans 700,000-1,100,000 1,667,200 Soymeal 150,000-250,000 196,300 Soyoil 20,000-30,000 25,500 (Reporting by Sam Nelson; editing by Jim Marshall)