NEW YORK Dec 1 The meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has come and gone, but the oil sector's volatility has stayed.

The United States Oil Fund - the most traded oil ETF - fell to $25.27 on Monday, the lowest since March 2009, before recovering a little to trade up 2.7 percent at $26.27.

The ETF has plummeted since the end of September and the most recent sharp drop came on Friday after OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, agreed to stick to its production quota, even in the face of declining oil prices.

Typically, implied volatility, a gauge of the risk of large moves in a stock, rides up just before big news and drops sharply once the news is out of the way.

The 30-day implied volatility on USO, however, has continued its steady rise from the beginning of September, and touched a multi-year high of 36.04 percent on Monday, according to Livevol Inc data.

With OPEC failing to agree on cutting production, the risk that oil prices are headed lower in the short-term is keeping volatility expectations high, said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.

"In a normal situation you would expect the premiums to come in after the event, but in this case the price action in the commodity has totally dominated the expectations around the OPEC meeting," BGC Partners Inc equity derivatives strategist Jared Woodard said.

Part of the reason why the meeting's outcome might not have curbed heightened expectations for volatility is that industry watchers and analysts had not expected any big change in OPEC's stance on oil production in the first place, said Woodard.

The timing of the meeting - on Thanksgiving, a U.S. market holiday - also could not have helped.

While the outcome of the meeting is known, the price reaction might have been hampered by the markets not being as liquid as usual because of the holiday, said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

It would take a few trading sessions with relative crude price stability for volatility expectations to subside, options market watchers said.

"Just a slower rate of change in crude prices actually may be enough to cause options premiums to come in quite a bit," Woodard added. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed. Editing by Andre Grenon)