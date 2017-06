SINGAPORE Jan 17 Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled 2 percent on Thursday after India, the world's biggest buyer of vegetable oils, imposed a duty of 2.5 percent on imports, a move that could hurt demand for the edible oil and leave stocks near record highs.

By 0900 GMT, the benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 2 percent to trade at 2,382 ringgit ($790) per tonne.

India's move is aimed at cutting imports and protecting domestic oilseeds growers. ($1=3.02 ringgit) (Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)