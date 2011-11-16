* Wet weather in coming months likely to hit Asian production

* Benchmark prices gain touch 3,255 ringgit peak

* Euro zone debt uncertainty lingers to cap gains (Recasts, updates throughout, adds detail/comment)

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Nov 16 Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to hit a five-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations of rising demand, lower output, but lingering worries about the euro zone debt capped gains.

Benchmark January palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 2 percent higher at 3,241 Malaysian ringgit ($1,027) per tonne. Prices earlier touched a peak at 3,255 ringgit, a level not seen since June 16.

Traded volumes for the January palm contract were at a near two-month high at 19,326 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with 17,076 lots on Tuesday.

"People expect a bad monsoon, and production is seen down sharply," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Underlying palm oil sentiment is improving due to lower production expectations from the fourth quarter, as dominant Southeast Asian producers enter the rainy season and the La Nina weather pattern is seen returning.

"We are moving into the monsoon season, and the expectations are that it will be worse than last year," said a second Kuala Lumpur-based palm trader. "A lot of people are worried on the plantations."

At the same time, palm oil demand is seen rising in top buyers India and China. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov 1-15 rose, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance said earlier this week.

Rising populations and higher incomes are likely to send vegetable oil demand soaring in top palm buyer India, a trade body said late on Tuesday.

But there is far from a consensus among analysts on output.

"Palm oil has been turning up quite strongly, back to around the 3,200 level," said John Rachmat, a Singapore-based analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland. "I'm not entirely sure about the current state of play."

"It is a mistake to be going very bullish at this stage ... a lot of talk in the market about the La Nina effect, has not occurred in Indonesia," he added. "When I ask planters in Indonesia, they are not seeing any excessive rainfall."

Benchmark palm prices have fallen about 14 percent this year, partly due to the uncertain macro and sovereign debt picture and demand outlook. Prices have however, gained 17 percent since lows hit in early October.

Pressure eased on Europe's government debt market on Wednesday, with Italian borrowing costs back below the 7 percent level viewed as unsustainable after the European Central Bank was seen buying up bonds.

In related markets, Brent crude slipped below $112, reversing some of the previous session's gains on worries that new governments in Greece and Italy may fail to muster political clout to impose unpopular reforms and contain the region's debt crisis.

U.S. soyoil for December delivery slipped by about 0.5 percent in Asian trade, while China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> also fell.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1031 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC1 3260 +76.00 3170 3260 878 M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 3246 +70.00 3160 3256 10374 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 3242 +64.00 3157 3255 19326 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 3240 +62.00 3157 3250 4843 DALIAN SOY OIL MAY2 9188 -14.00 9166 9318 294306 CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 52.32 -0.28 51.89 52.65 9782 NYMEX CRUDE DEC1 99.30 -0.07 98.39 99.75 22605

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

($1 = 3.154 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)