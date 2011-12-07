* Crude at $100 a barrel raises palm oil's biofuel appeal
* Traders eyeing heavy rains curbing production
* Market also looking out for more decisive euro zone action
* Reuters poll shows Malaysian stocks at 1.95 million tonnes
in Nov
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 Malaysian palm oil
futures rose on Wednesday as crude oil prices of well above $100
a barrel raised the appeal of the edible oil's use in biofuels
at a time when heavy rains are disrupting some supply.
Traders are also watching for more decisive action at the
euro zone summit on Friday to resolve the region's debt crisis
that has dragged palm oil prices down 18 percent so far this
year.
But many market participants are shifting their focus to
better technicals in palm oil futures as well as output
declining from November onwards due to monsoon rains and a
seasonal decline in yields.
"The market had come off a little in the past few days and
it is holding up at 3,100 ringgit due to the strength in other
commodities markets, especially crude oil," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"Also, some bargain hunting has come in. I hear the Chinese
are locking in some last minute cargoes for delivery in the
first quarter of 2012," the trader added.
Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 1.1 percent to 3,119
ringgit ($990) per tonne.
Overall traded volumes stood at 15,411 lots of 25 tonnes
each, much lower than the usual 25,000 lots as more investors
turned cautious and waited on the sidelines.
On Monday, prices hit a two-week high on reports of flooding
in some areas of the world's second largest palm oil producer
Malaysia.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department said heavy rains in
the key oil palm growing state of Sabah will persist till later
in the day, causing flash floods.
Sabah, on Borneo island, accounts for a quarter of national
production. Heavy rains and floods can disrupt the supply chain
but this gives much needed moisture to water loving oil palm.
Excessive rains, however, can affect the oil yield quality
and force palm oil firms to sell the edible oil at a discount.
So far, however, planters have not reported major logistics
disruptions.
"It's just been a good mix of rains and sunshine in Sabah.
That's actually very good for production. Some harvesting is
disrupted but its not bad," said a planter in Sabah.
A Reuters survey showed stocks likely fell for a second
straight month in November with declines in production outpacing
the drop in exports.
Brent crude was steady above $110 on Wednesday, as investors
turned cautious ahead of a European summit to deal with the
region's debt crisis and the release of key Chinese economic
data later this week.
U.S. soyoil for January delivery barely moved in
Asian trade, partly due to prospects of a big South American
crop coming in next year and expectations the USDA will raise
soy stocks forecast.
China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:>
closed up 0.4 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC1 3080 +28.00 3075 3080 58
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3112 +29.00 3095 3122 715
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3119 +34.00 3095 3126 10154
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 8028 +62.00 7952 8030 83060
CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8848 +38.00 8794 8860 126588
CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 50.36 +0.13 50.14 50.43 4518
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 101.53 +0.25 101.09 101.94 11461
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1360 ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)