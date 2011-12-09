* Heavy rains seen next week in Johor, Pahang states-weather
office
* USDA report to give cues on U.S. soy stocks
* Dec 1-10 palm oil exports from Malaysia seen down 5.5 pct
from month ago-trade
(Updates prices)
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 Palm oil futures
slipped on Friday as the European Union summit failed to build
on moves for fiscal union to salvage the euro, potentially
putting the brakes on global economic growth and commodity
demand.
A deepening split in the bloc emerged on Friday with
majority of EU leaders agreeing to enforce stricter budget rules
for the single currency region while Britain rejected the
proposed amendments after failing to secure its concessions.
Palm oil along with other financial markets could fall
further next week as the EU split deepens worries that policy
makers will be unable to insulate the world from the two year
euro zone debt crisis.
Palm oil futures still notched its first weekly gain in
three weeks over concerns of heavy rains curbing output and
eating into stocks.
"Sentiment has been taken over by the euro zone gloom," said
a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"The supply and demand picture will be important for next
week. It appears that export demand will be lower but the heavy
rains could limit supply. Some choppy trading is expected," he
added.
Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled down 0.2 percent to 3,084
ringgit ($980) per tonne.
Overall traded volumes stood at 14,037 lots of 25 tonnes
each, much lower than the usual 25,000 lots as investors were
unwilling to commit funds or take positions for now.
The Malaysian weather office stuck to its earlier warning
that a two-day moderately heavy rain spell starting from Monday
in the key oil palm growing states of Johor and Pahang could
cause floods in low-lying areas.
Both states account for 30-40 percent of national output.
Excessive rains, however, can affect oil yield quality and
force palm oil firms to sell the edible oil at a discount. So
far, however, planters have not reported major logistical
disruptions.
"I think the markets have priced in lower production for
now," said another trader in Kuala Lumpur.
"What they need to know about is exports and my guess is
exports could come down because palm oil's discount to soyoil
has narrowed," he added referring to spread that has dropped to
below $45 a tonne currently from over $190 in October.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services will issue Dec.
1-10 Malaysian palm oil exports on Saturday. The market is
expecting exports to fall 5.5 percent to around 442,000 tonnes
from Nov. 1-10.
Brent crude oil fell below $108 on Friday, limiting the
appeal for vegetable oil's use in competing biofuel.
U.S. soyoil for January delivery barely moved in
Asian trade on expectations the USDA later on Friday will raise
its soy stocks forecast.
China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:>
edged up 0.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1036 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC1 3050 -10.00 3050 3065 119
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3083 +0.00 3065 3091 958
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3084 -5.00 3063 3097 7959
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7968 +6.00 7930 8010 89622
CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8782 +12.00 8748 8816 152186
CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 50.25 -0.21 50.12 50.49 5809
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 98.28 -0.06 97.55 98.58 18911
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1315 ringgit)