* Euro zone uncertainty weighs; wet weather eyed * MPOB stock data neutral to negative -trader (Recasts, adds comment/detail) By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, Dec 13 Palm futures closed hardly changed on Tuesday after earlier falling to near six-week lows on persistent worries over the euro zone debt crisis and higher than expected inventory data. Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.1 percent higher at 3,002 Malaysian ringgit ($950) per tonne. Traded volumes for the February palm contract were at 9,957 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with 10,079 lots on Monday. "The market is okay because yesterday it was a bit overdone," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. In a volatile session, prices earlier rose as high as 3,023 ringgit, after briefly touching a near six-week low at 2,980 ringgit. European stocks and the euro steadied after sharp sell-offs on disappointment about last week's EU summit but any gains could be short lived due to lingering concerns over credit rating downgrades and the health of the banking sector. U.S. soybeans rose for a second straight day as concerns over dry weather in South America supported the market. China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> rose slightly after hitting a near two-week low on Monday. Palm prices have been capped by the latest inventory data from major producer Malaysia, which showed November palm oil stocks fell 1.5 percent to 2,068,754 tonnes in October. An earlier Reuters survey had forecast stock levels at 1.96 million tonnes for October. "The figures were less than exciting," said a second Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "The market is taking its lead from external markets ... the underlying sentiment remains weak and cautious." Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec 1-10 fell 4.6 percent to 436,633 tonnes cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance added. Malaysia is the world's second largest palm oil producer after Indonesia. The monsoon season in top Southeast Asian producing countries was also helping to support prices, investors said. On Monday, the state weather agency of top palm producer Indonesia warned of floods in top producing regions Kalimantan and Sumatra. Excessive rains can affect oil yield quality and force palm oil firms to sell the edible oil at a discount. So far, however, planters have not reported major logistical disruptions. "Going forward we are seeing limited upside potential," said a third trader. "The trend is still southbound with intermittent profit taking. Traders are more concerned about demand." In related markets, Brent crude inched up towards $108 on Tuesday as a sell-off in the previous session provided investors with some buying opportunity in the broader markets. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1032 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC1 0 +0.00 0 3000 0 M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 3001 +5.00 2984 3021 1249 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 3002 +4.00 2980 3023 9957 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 3007 +8.00 2981 3024 2796 DALIAN SOY OIL SEP2 8730 -22.00 8720 8774 263226 CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.37 +0.05 49.23 49.57 3813 NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 98.15 +0.38 97.64 98.26 14573 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1620 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)