* Palm hits 3,015 ringgit as downward momentum eases
* Euro zone fears persist; comparative oils provide leg-up
(Adds details, quotes)
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Dec 16 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures rose by as much as 1.4 percent on Friday, rebounding
from the previous day's six-week low and tracking gains in other
markets, but traders expected the euro zone worries to dampen
sentiment.
World stocks rose after upbeat U.S. data and
corporate results, while concerns over the European banking
sector and nervousness about potential ratings downgrades in
European sovereign debt underpinned German government
bonds.
The benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed 0.4 percent higher to 2,985
Malaysian ringgit ($940). Prices had earlier risen as high as
3,015 ringgit.
"Weekend covering," said a Kuala Lumpur-based palm trader
said about Friday's gains. "Also, positive regional equity
markets and short-term technicals showing signs of recovery."
On Thursday, prices touched a six-week low of 2,971 ringgit
and are down about 3 percent for the week.
Traded volumes for the February palm contract were at 11,658
lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with a three-week
high at 16,016 on Thursday.
Investors said the monsoon season in top Southeast Asian
countries was also offering some support, with expectations of
declining output.
Among comparable oils, Chicago soybeans rose around half a
percent on Friday, gaining for a second straight day on concerns
over dry weather in South America, which is likely to boost
demand for U.S. beans.
China's most active Sept 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:>
was also positive.
Oil prices were up near $104, consolidating after a heavy
sell off earlier in the week, supported by a weaker dollar and
concern over U.S. sanctions against Iran, but the eurozone debt
crisis continued to weigh.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1035 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 2987 +15.00 2980 3009 208
M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 2985 +14.00 2978 3016 4276
M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 2984 +13.00 2977 3015 11658
M'ASIA PALM OIL APR2 2984 +14.00 2977 3012 734
DALIAN SOY OIL SEP2 8790 +102.00 8732 8798 252956
CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.07 +0.09 48.92 49.37 4763
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 93.99 +0.12 93.39 94.39 15562
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1865 Malaysian ringgits)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)