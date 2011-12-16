* Palm hits 3,015 ringgit as downward momentum eases * Euro zone fears persist; comparative oils provide leg-up (Adds details, quotes) By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, Dec 16 Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose by as much as 1.4 percent on Friday, rebounding from the previous day's six-week low and tracking gains in other markets, but traders expected the euro zone worries to dampen sentiment. World stocks rose after upbeat U.S. data and corporate results, while concerns over the European banking sector and nervousness about potential ratings downgrades in European sovereign debt underpinned German government bonds. The benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.4 percent higher to 2,985 Malaysian ringgit ($940). Prices had earlier risen as high as 3,015 ringgit. "Weekend covering," said a Kuala Lumpur-based palm trader said about Friday's gains. "Also, positive regional equity markets and short-term technicals showing signs of recovery." On Thursday, prices touched a six-week low of 2,971 ringgit and are down about 3 percent for the week. Traded volumes for the February palm contract were at 11,658 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with a three-week high at 16,016 on Thursday. Investors said the monsoon season in top Southeast Asian countries was also offering some support, with expectations of declining output. Among comparable oils, Chicago soybeans rose around half a percent on Friday, gaining for a second straight day on concerns over dry weather in South America, which is likely to boost demand for U.S. beans. China's most active Sept 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> was also positive. Oil prices were up near $104, consolidating after a heavy sell off earlier in the week, supported by a weaker dollar and concern over U.S. sanctions against Iran, but the eurozone debt crisis continued to weigh. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1035 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 2987 +15.00 2980 3009 208 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 2985 +14.00 2978 3016 4276 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 2984 +13.00 2977 3015 11658 M'ASIA PALM OIL APR2 2984 +14.00 2977 3012 734 DALIAN SOY OIL SEP2 8790 +102.00 8732 8798 252956 CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.07 +0.09 48.92 49.37 4763 NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 93.99 +0.12 93.39 94.39 15562 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1865 Malaysian ringgits) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)