* Wet weather may disrupt December palm oil output * Indonesia keeps crude palm oil tax at 15 pct (Updates prices, add year to date performance) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a near two week high on Thursday as traders focused more on heavy rains potentially disrupting production than fixating on concerns of euro zone debt crisis eroding global economic growth. Financial markets in Asia are keeping an eye out on how much of the funds raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually flow into euro zone economies and help restore much-needed investor confidence. Palm oil is 18 percent down this year so far, weighed down by gloomy economic outlook driven by euro zone debt crisis although strong fundamentals like wet weather have helped cap losses. "The market has shifted from demand driven to output driven. There's short covering on weather vagaries," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage, referring to the heavy local rain fall as well as the La Nina weather pattern. Benchmark March palm oil futures <0#FCPO:> rose 0.8 percent on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange to close at 3,097 ringgit ($980) per tonne, a level last seen on Dec. 9. Traded volumes stood at 23,013 lots of 25 tonnes each, a tad thinner than the usual 25,000 lots as some investors were closing out positions ahead of the year-end. Top palm oil producer Indonesia has kept its export tax for crude palm oil at 15 percent for January, unchanged from previous month, an industry ministry official said on Thursday. On the weather front, the Malaysian Meteorological Department kept its earlier warning of heavy rains that may last till Thursday in Johor, a key oil palm growing state that accounts for a fifth of national output. "Weather play is still in everyone's mind, that's why you see a slight upside," said another dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage. "I heard the roads towards the palm oil plantations were bad, but there was no reported flood," the dealer added. Production is already easing partly due to seasonally weaker yields but exports from Malaysia are also falling, giving some breathing space to palm oil stocks that have started to tighten a little. Cargo surveyor data showed Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 20 days of December fell by 10 percent, as top buyers such as India and China slow orders before the year end. Brent futures were steady above $107 a barrel on Thursday, as investors weighed a sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks against persistent worries the euro zone debt crisis would curtail global oil demand. U.S. soyoil for January delivery edged up 0.3 percent on concern over dry weather hurting South American soy yields. The most active Sept 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian commodity exchange gained 0.4 percent. "The Dalian market is entering a pretty flat phase right now," said Zhang Ru Ming, research manager with Dalian-based Liang Yun Futures. "For first quarter next year, we would be looking at the South American weather to see how it would affect the market," he added. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN2 3095 +21.00 3082 3097 235 MY PALM OIL FEB2 3100 +25.00 3072 3100 2165 MY PALM OIL MAR2 3097 +25.00 3065 3097 11174 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7882 +54.00 7826 7894 96910 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 8876 +36.00 8834 8896 310006 CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.58 +0.13 49.33 49.71 6384 NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 99.22 +0.55 98.55 99.39 10481 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1625 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)