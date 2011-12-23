* U.S. jobless claims data points to stronger recovery * Malaysia weather office issues heavy rain warning * Trading volume thin ahead of long weekend (updates prices, quote) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near three-week high on Friday on shortcovering ahead of the weekend that was driven by upbeat U.S. data and prospects of lower output triggered by heavy rain fall in parts of Malaysia. New claims for unemployment benefit in the U.S. dropped to their lowest in 3-1/2 years, bolstering views that the recovery is gaining momentum and adding cheer to global financial markets. Despite closing higher for the past few days, palm oil has lost nearly 17 percent this year and is on course for the first annual decline since 2008 thanks to concerns over the euro zone debt crisis stalling growth and commodity demand. "The market has been compressed for too long at 2,890 to 3,030 ringgit. The intraday has been heavily overbought and I don't think it can sustain this kind off rally," said a trader with a local brokerage. Benchmark March palm oil futures <0#FCPO:> settled up 2.4 percent on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange to 3,170 ringgit ($1,000)per tonne. It earlier touched a high of 3,178 ringgit, a level last seen on Nov 23. Traded volumes for palm oil futures were thin ahead of a long Christmas weekend at 18,668 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots. "It is still weather play and the market's tracking stronger soyoil. The charts are also bullish as the market settled at day's high for 4 days continuously," said another dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage. The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued warning of heavy rains that may cause floods over low-lying areas in key oil palm growing states of Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak, together accounting for almost 75 percent of Malaysia's palm oil output. Heavy rains may cause logistics disruption if they worsen as floods hitting oil palm estates may cut access roads to plantations. But palm oil stocks may get a little breathing space as exports from Malaysia are also falling, cargo surveyor data showed this week. Oil held around $108 a barrel on Friday, supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and concern of potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq. U.S. soyoil for January delivery edged higher as concern over dry weather hurting South American soy yields supported the market. The most active Sept 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian commodity exchange gained 0.7 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN2 3160 +65.00 3125 3160 93 MY PALM OIL FEB2 3175 +75.00 3115 3182 3959 MY PALM OIL MAR2 3170 +73.00 3112 3178 10775 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7936 +66.00 7900 7956 79670 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 8930 +62.00 8892 8948 255240 CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 50.64 +0.19 50.14 50.64 2486 NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 99.77 +0.24 99.24 100.23 7944 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1665 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)