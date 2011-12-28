* Palm oil at highest since Nov. 22
* Market still on course for first annual decline since 2008
* Some disruptions seen in palm oil deliveries in Johor
state
* Euro zone debt crisis not the focus in the short
term-trader
(updates prices)
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 Malaysian crude palm
oil futures climbed to a near five-week high on Wednesday as dry
weather in South America sparked concerns about lower soybean
yields, potentially tightening soyoil supplies.
Despite the rise, prices of the tropical oil are still on
course for their first annual decline since 2008 on worries the
euro zone debt crisis could stall economic growth and commodity
demand.
"In the short term, the euro zone debt crisis will fade from
palm oil traders' focus," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"Many are tracking the potential weather disruptions to
soybean crops in south America and oil palm fruit harvesting in
southeast Asia. The Iranian problem boosting crude oil is adding
some shine to palm oil too."
Benchmark March palm oil futures <0#FCPO:> on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 0.8 percent at 3,185
ringgit ($1,000) after going as high as 3,205 ringgit -- a level
unseen since Nov. 22.
Traded volumes for palm oil futures were surprisingly strong
ahead of the new year holidays with 27,216 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots. Traders said market
players were likely squaring off their books ahead of time.
Dealers were also eyeing weather developments in Malaysia,
the No.2 producer of the vegetable oil where regularly issued
data may show signs of heavy rains affecting production.
So far, planters have reported some disruption in deliveries
of crude palm oil to refineries and ports in southern Johor
state that accounts for at least 20 percent of national output.
"Production in Johor is down but it is really not so bad in
other parts of Malaysia such as Sabah. I would not be too
surprised, once you balance the numbers, if we get a tiny gain
in output this month," said another trader in Kuala Lumpur.
Palm oil production in Malaysia is now in the seasonally low
yield phase and many planters and traders expect stock levels to
come down although the pace of the decline depends on the export
trend.
Exports have moderated after exceptionally strong growth in
July and August, potentially easing any tightness in stocks.
Cargo surveyors reported more than an 11 percent drop in
Malaysian exports in Dec. 1-25 from a month ago as China and
India slow shipments for the year end.
Brent crude edged down on Wednesday after rallying for six
straight sessions, but prices continued to hover near $109 per
barrel supported by Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through
the Strait of Hormuz and positive U.S. data.
U.S. soyoil for January delivery fell 0.4 percent in
Asian trade after posting strong gains in the previous session.
The most active Sept 2012 soyoil contract on China's
Dalian commodity exchange rose nearly 1 percent.
"The focus is still on South America's weather and La Nina,
but this is not exactly a big problem as China has enough stocks
of soybean oil. The probability of a serious supply disruption
is not big," said Zhang Juan Cong, an oil analyst with Dadi
Futures in Hangzhou.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3157 +0.00 3157 3188 299
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3185 +23.00 3183 3208 4595
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3185 +26.00 3181 3205 11223
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7986 +90.00 7940 7994 62632
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 8978 +88.00 8928 8996 278992
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 52.02 -0.21 51.61 52.23 6331
NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 100.97 -0.37 100.85 101.71 10768
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1733 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat in SINGAPORE'; Editing
by Sugita Katyal)