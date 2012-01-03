* Monsoon season likely to push prices higher in first quarter * Hot weather in South America a positive factor for palm * Crude oil supports palm but euro zone uncertainty remains (Adds comment, details) By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, Jan 3 Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a six-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by strong crude prices and expectations of lower output in Southeast Asian producers due to wet weather. Benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 1.6 percent higher at 3,225 Malaysian ringgit ($1,000) per tonne. Prices earlier touched 3,244 ringgit, the highest level since Nov. 21. "Grains are leading on South American hot and dry weather plus crude oil," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "January to March are also seasonal months for lower output and big funds are backing the bullish trend," he added. Traded volumes for the March palm contract were at a near two-week high at 12,983 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with 7,766 on the last trading session on Dec. 30. Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top two producers of palm, are currently in their monsoon season. Traders say this could impact output and prices during the first quarter. "Weather looks bad everywhere," said a Jakarta-based trader. "Here too wet and South America too dry." The Malaysian Meteorological Department sees heavy rains in Pahang and Sabah over the coming weekend, which may trigger some floods in these regions that account for about 40-50 percent of national production. A second Kuala Lumpur-based trader saw prices at 3,100-3,350/3,400 ringgit in the first half. "Stocks should begin to decline (and) production is likely to only pick up from February or March onwards." Crude oil rose above $109 a barrel as tension between Iran and the United States stirred worries over a possible disruption to oil supplies and as Chinese data showed economic activity increasing. U.S. corn futures jumped to a seven-week peak before the new year holidays, ending a volatile year with the third straight annual gain, as concerns mounted about hot, dry weather hurting output in Argentina, the No. 2 exporter of the grain. China's Dalian commodity exchange was closed for holidays. In 2011, palm oil posted its first annual decline since 2008 -- down more than 16 percent, versus a 42 percent gain in 2010. Helping push palm prices lower last year was global economic uncertainty and the euro zone debt crisis, which also pushed other commodities lower. On Tuesday, better-than-expected data from China's giant manufacturing sector boosted global stocks and the euro on Tuesday and pushed safe-haven bets like German bonds lower. "For the first quarter of 2012, it is more bullish and I'm looking at prices rising to the 3,300 ringgit level," said Ker Chung Yang, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Firstly, it is on the weather issue and we're going to see harvesting being disrupted due to heavy rains. "There are some challenges to this ... we see the export figures from Malaysia were disappointing and we expect them to continue to come down." Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell 2.6 percent to 1,493,128 tonnes, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Fellow cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell 3.3 percent to 1,486,574 tonnes on Tuesday. Malaysian palm oil will test the Nov. 18 high of 3,270 ringgit per tonne, as the rise from the Dec. 15 low of 2,971 ringgit has resumed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1025 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN2 3240 +65.00 3235 3260 139 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB2 3233 +58.00 3212 3245 2029 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR2 3225 +50.00 3209 3244 12983 M'ASIA PALM OIL APR2 3221 +51.00 3205 3238 3361 DALIAN SOY OIL SEP2 8994 +32.00 8954 8998 175160 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 52.42 +0.90 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 101.02 +2.19 99.65 101.10 13698 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1700 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Michael Urquhart)