* "Healthy" correction seen in palm oil futures
* Palm oil to peak at about 3,270 ringgit - technicals
* Malaysian weather office issues another flood warning
* Malaysia Dec stocks down 5.7 percent - Reuters poll
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures closed unchanged on Wednesday as an improving global
economic outlook offset profit-taking after a weather-fuelled
rally that lifted the market to a six-week high the previous
day.
Upbeat U.S. and European data pointed to improved growth
prospects and commodity demand this year despite lingering
worries over the euro debt crisis that helped palm oil notch its
first annual decline since 2008.
For the first week of the new year, markets are focusing on
dry weather in South America hurting soy yields and the chances
of heavy Southeast Asian rains disrupting palm oil production.
"Futures were a little overbought yesterday. Albeit the
strong sentiment, product buyers were not enthusiastic at all
yesterday. The high prices will dampen the already anaemic
demand," said a dealer with a local commodities brokerage in
Malaysia.
"Healthy correction is in the making -- palm futures are
targeted to see 3,150-3,180 ringgit in the near term," the
dealer added.
Benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed unchanged at 3,225 ringgit
($1,000) per tonne.
The market started the year strongly on Tuesday, hitting a
six-week high of 3,244 ringgit, a level unseen since Nov. 21.
Palm oil futures are expected to peak at about 3,270 ringgit
according to a wave analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
Traded volumes for palm oil futures on Wednesday stood at
18,284 lots of 25 tonnes, thinner than the usual 25,000 lots as
some traders said they were waiting for further cues.
"There is no new catalyst. We have been talking on weather
for too long and now all eyes are on December stock level," said
another trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur.
A Reuters survey of seven plantation firms showed on
Wednesday that Malaysia's palm oil stocks for December are
likely to drop 5.7 percent from November to a five-month low of
1.95 million tonnes.
On the weather front, the Malaysian Meteorological
Department issued a warning that heavy rains may trigger floods
over low-lying areas in key oil palm growing states of Johor,
Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak, which account for almost three
quarters of national palm oil output.
Heavy rains can often disrupt production and may further
tighten stocks although traders have reported very few
disruptions in deliveries owing to the floods.
While Malaysian palm oil exports slipped in December, demand
according to cargo surveyors hovered at about 1.49 million
tonnes -- a level that can further eat into stocks.
For top producer Indonesia, crude palm oil output is
expected to climb 6 percent to 25 million tonnes this year due
to rising plantation areas, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association
(Gapki) said on Wednesday.
On the demand side, India's edible oil imports in the year
ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9
million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined
palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior Indian
industry official said.
In related markets, Brent crude held steady around $112 a
barrel on Wednesday, supported by fears of possible supply
disruptions from Iran and upbeat economic data from the United
States and China.
U.S. soyoil for January delivery inched down 0.5
percent in Asian trade after rallying in the previous session on
Argentine weather worries. The most active Sept 2012 soyoil
contract on China's Dalian commodity exchange gained 1.2
percent on the back of stronger global economic sentiment.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3220 -13.00 3202 3235 195
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3223 -10.00 3200 3242 681
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3225 +0.00 3197 3241 12407
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 8086 +104.00 8072 8140 55714
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9084 +106.00 9058 9128 200678
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 53.15 +0.04 52.71 53.18 4139
NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 102.82 -0.14 102.38 103.15 13114
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1490 ringgit)
