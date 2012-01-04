(Refiles to correct typo in the lead) * "Healthy" correction seen in palm oil futures * Palm oil to peak about 3,270 ringgit - technicals * Malaysian weather office issues another flood warning * Reuters to issue palm oil stocks survey later in the day By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Wednesday as traders booked profits from a weather-fuelled rally that lifted the market to a six-week high the previous day although an improving global economic outlook limited losses. Upbeat U.S. and European data pointed to improved growth prospects and commodity demand this year despite lingering worries over the euro zone debt crisis that helped palm oil notch its first annual decline since 2008. For the first week of the new year, markets are focusing on dry weather in South America hurting soy yields and the potential for heavy Southeast Asian rains to disrupt palm oil production. "Futures were a little overbought yesterday. Albeit the strong sentiment, product buyers were not enthusiastic at all yesterday. The high prices will dampen the already anaemic demand," said a dealer with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Healthy correction is in the making -- palm futures targeted to see 3,150-3,180 ringgit in the near term," the dealer added. By the midday break, benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.7 percent to 3,204 ringgit ($1,000) per tonne. The market started the year strongly on Tuesday, hitting a 6-week high of 3,244 ringgit, a level unseen since Nov. 21. Palm oil futures are expected to peak about 3,270 ringgit according to a wave analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Traded volumes for palm oil futures on Wednesday stood at 6,840 lots of 25 tonnes, thinner than the usual 12,500 lots as some traders said they were waiting for further cues. "There is no new catalyst. We have been talking on weather for too long and now all eyes are on December stock level," said another trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Reuters will release a survey on Malaysia's December palm oil stocks later in the day. The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning that heavy rains may trigger floods over low-lying areas for key oil palm growing states of Johor, Pahang and Sabah, which account for almost 60 percent of national palm oil output. Heavy rains can often disrupt production and may further tighten stocks although traders have reported very few disruptions in deliveries owing to the floods. While Malaysian palm oil exports slipped in December, demand according to cargo surveyors hovered about 1.49 million tonnes -- a level that can further eat into stocks. In related markets, oil prices surged with U.S. crude hitting the highest settlement since May, fuelled by strong economic data and mounting concern about supply disruption from Iran. U.S. soyoil for January delivery inched down 0.3 percent in Asian trade after rallying in the previous session on Argentine weather worries. The most active Sept 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian commodity exchange gained 1.3 percent on the back of stronger global economic sentiment. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0438 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN2 3202 -31.00 3202 3205 30 MY PALM OIL FEB2 3207 -26.00 3200 3242 251 MY PALM OIL MAR2 3204 -21.00 3197 3241 4527 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 8090 +108.00 8074 8140 44400 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9094 +116.00 9058 9128 148696 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 52.85 -0.26 52.71 53.06 2401 NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 102.65 -0.31 102.57 103.15 3960 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1490 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)