* Weather fears lift palm oil after midday break * Weather office upgrades flood warning for Sarawak * Palm seen to drop to 3,139 ringgit -technicals (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Malaysian crude palm oil futures gained on Friday as prospects of erratic weather hurting production overshadowed renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis. The focus is on dry weather in South America hurting soy yields and prospects of heavy Southeast Asian rains disrupting palm oil production, which is pushing palm oil prices up. "We are lacking a new catalyst. The traders will most probably just play within the range while keeping an eye on the CBOT," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.7 percent to close at 3,211 ringgit ($1,000) per tonne. The tropical oil ended the first week of the new year 1.1 percent higher. Traded volumes on Friday stood at 18,702 lots of 25 tonnes, compared to the usual 25,000 lots. According to technical charts, the price target for palm oil remains at 3,139 ringgit per tonne, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. On the weather front, the Malaysian Meteorological Department upgraded its heavy rain warning from yellow stage to a more severe orange stage for parts of Sarawak, a key producing state that accounts for almost 15 percent of national palm oil output. The weather office kept its heavy rain advisory at yellow stage for Pahang, Johor and Sabah, the other major oil palm producing states in No.2 producer Malaysia. While floods have been reported in some plantations in Sarawak, there has not been any serious disruption in production due to the floods, said a trader in Kuala Lumpur. Palm oil production in Malaysia is in the seasonally low yield phase and industry players see December's production level falling by 8 percent compared to a month ago. A Reuters poll of seven plantation firms showed a steeper 13.9 percent decline in Malaysia's December output. Stocks for the month may fall to a five-month low of 1.95 million tonnes, according to the poll. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data for stocks, production and exports on Jan. 10. Oil climbed above $113 a barrel on Friday as concern over any possible supply disruption due to mounting tensions between Iran and the West countered worries about Europe's economy and rising U.S. stockpiles. Weaker global economic sentiment on the back of the euro zone debt crisis also weighed on other vegetable oil markets. U.S. soyoil for January delivery slipped while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian commodity exchange lost 0.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN2 3200 +0.00 3185 3205 57 MY PALM OIL FEB2 3216 +16.00 3185 3218 998 MY PALM OIL MAR2 3211 +21.00 3176 3215 10897 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 8076 -22.00 8010 8088 23944 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9080 -32.00 9008 9082 220654 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 52.46 +0.40 52.02 52.59 4682 NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 102.19 +0.38 101.30 102.50 15279 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1485 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)