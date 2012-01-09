* Indonesia posts 5 percent drop in 2011 exports
* Indonesian palm oil output seen up 14 percent this year
* Palm oil faces support at 3,176 ringgit -technicals
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures edged up on Monday as weather concerns in top oilseed
producing regions trumped renewed worries about the euro zone
debt crisis and investor caution ahead of key industry data.
Traders are looking at prospects of dry weather in South
America hurting soy yields and heavy Southeast Asian rains
disrupting palm oil production.
But gains were limited by the poor euro zone retail sales
and unemployment data, raising fears of a slowdown in growth and
commodity demand.
"Until more is known about demand, weather in South America
and most importantly the USDA and MPOB figures, the market will
remain in the 3,160-3,240 ringgit range," said a trader with a
local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the
U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.
Benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.1 percent to close at
3,215 ringgit ($1,000) per tonne.
Traded volumes stood at 15,947 lots of 25 tonnes each,
thinner than the usual 25,000 lots.
Palm oil faces support at 3,176 ringgit per tonne according
to technical charts, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
The USDA will issue January world crop reports on Thursday
which traders expect to show downgrades of South American crop
forecasts. The industry is also expecting lower production
figures from the MPOB December data, which is due on Tuesday.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued heavy rain
warnings for parts of Pahang and Sarawak, key producing states
that account for almost 30 percent of national palm oil output.
While there have not been any reports of floods disrupting
production in No.2 producer Malaysia, the market is watching the
weather closely as any severe drop in production will add
pressure to tightening stocks.
Traders are also keeping an eye on export trends as
moderating exports will help ease the pressure. Cargo surveyors
Societe Generale de Surveillance and Intertek Testing Services
will issue Jan. 1-10 Malaysian palm oil exports data on Tuesday.
Crude palm oil output in Indonesia, the world's largest
producer of the edible oil, is expected to rise to 25.7 million
tonnes this year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The
ministry earlier said output for last year stood at 22.5 million
tonnes.
It also reported a 5 percent drop in palm oil exports to
19.4 million tonnes last year, highlighting rising domestic
consumption and downstream investment.
In other oil markets, Brent crude prices firmed on Monday,
trading above $113 a barrel, lifted by Iran's threat to shut a
key oil-shipping route although worries over the economic health
of the euro zone kept gains in check.
U.S. soyoil for January delivery gained 1.1 percent,
lifted by weather concerns in Argentina while the most active
September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian
commodity exchange was almost flat.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3205 -11.00 3200 3205 31
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3221 +5.00 3194 3222 869
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3215 +4.00 3186 3218 9576
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8136 +30.00 8074 8158 80404
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9048 -2.00 9016 9074 253290
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 51.81 +0.69 51.19 51.90 6399
NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 101.50 -0.06 100.90 102.15 15434
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1475 ringgit)
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)