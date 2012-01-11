* Investors cautious ahead of key debt auctions in Europe
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures inched up on Wednesday as prospects of lower edible oil
output in South America and Southeast Asia offset worries over
the euro zone debt crisis.
Investors remained cautious ahead of the Spanish and Italian
debt auctions on Thursday and Friday as any signs of the debt
crisis worsening could lower global economic growth and
commodity demand.
But concerns of dry weather in South America and heavy rains
in Southeast Asia potentially hurting output could boost palm
oil futures that are up more than 1.5 percent so far this year.
Gains were however limited by Malaysian's opening palm oil
stocks for 2012 that stayed above the psychological level of 2
million tonnes.
"Traders are mainly still in a puzzle mode over the bearish
MPOB data. They will be looking for the USDA report to drive the
market," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur, referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
report due Thursday.
Benchmark March palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange erased earlier losses to close 0.6
percent higher at 3,233 ringgit ($1,030) per tonne.
Traded volumes were thin at 16,062 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots, as investors were waiting for
further cues.
Palm oil is expected to fall below 3,176 ringgit per tonne
according to technical charts, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Tuesday that Malaysia's
December palm oil stocks fell 1.5 percent from a month ago,
better than expectations of a 5.7 percent decline based on a
Reuters survey.
"The larger-than-expected stockpile is slightly negative for
CPO price as it suggests that supplies are not as tight as
expected," said CIMB analyst Ivy Ng in a research report.
"But this is partially offset by ongoing concerns over
drier-than-usual weather in South America's key plantation
region and predictions that USDA may slash its supply estimates
in its Thursday report," she added.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue January world
crop reports which traders expect to show downgrades of South
American crop forecasts.
The Malaysian weather office did not issue any flood
warnings but the industry is keeping a close watch as heavy
rains may disrupt palm oil production.
The market is also watching the export trends for signs of
slowing demand for the tropical oil.
Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance reported a 14 and 19 percent drop in
Malaysia's palm oil exports for the Jan. 1-10 period, in line
with industry's expectations.
Brent crude rose above $113 on Wednesday, reversing losses
as a blast in Tehran added to concerns of supply disruption from
Iran and overshadowed worries about demand growth due to
Europe's debt crisis.
U.S. soyoil for March delivery eased 0.4 percent from
an earlier weather-driven rally while the most active September
2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian commodity
exchange were almost flat.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3215 -5.00 3200 3215 21
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3238 +19.00 3205 3240 884
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3233 +18.00 3194 3233 8303
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8172 -26.00 8132 8198 77544
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9122 -2.00 9082 9144 219284
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 52.27 -0.23 52.20 52.45 3510
NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 102.22 -0.02 101.60 102.46 13121
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.14 ringgit)
