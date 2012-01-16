* Malaysia's Jan 1-15 palm exports down about 11 pct
* Palm futures to fall to 3,108 ringgit - technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures fell to more than a three-week low on Monday as investor
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and higher-than-expected
edible oil supplies weighed on the market.
Rating agency S&P on Friday cut nine of the euro zone's 17
countries, including top-notch France and Austria, and said it
would decide shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's
bailout fund.
Further downgrades could deepen the two-year old debt crisis
in Europe and further weigh on palm oil futures that lost 1.5
percent so far this year.
Investors were still pricing in U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) and Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reports
last week that pointed to higher global soyoil and palm oil
supplies.
"All the numbers have been on the bearish side, from the
USDA to MPOB," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.
Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.7 percent to close at 3,126
ringgit ($996) per tonne. Prices earlier dropped to 3,099
ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 22.
Traded volumes stood at lots of 28,163 lots of 25 tonnes
each, slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Palm oil futures will fall to 3,108 ringgit per tonne based
on technical analysis, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
The Malaysian weather office did not issue any heavy rain
warnings but the market is keeping a close watch as floods could
complicate the delivery of palm oil to refineries and ports in
the world's No.2 producer.
Demand appears to be slowing as China, Europe and India cut
back on orders.
Malaysia's palm oil exports posted an 11 percent drop for
the first 15 days in January, said cargo surveyors Intertek
Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance.
But some traders said the pace of exports was still strong,
compared to the first 10 days of the month.
"Export was better the last 5 days -- it's the last minute
import for China before they close one week for the Lunar New
Year, but the pace is slower compared to last year," said a
dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
Brent crude rose above $111 on Monday on worries over supply
disruptions after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours of
consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian
barrels facing international sanctions.
The S&P ratings cut that threatened to derail the progress
in resolving the Europe debt crisis also weighed on other
vegetable oil markets.
The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery tumbled
2.3 percent while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract
on China's Dalian commodity exchange lost 1.5 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3161 +1.00 3110 3175 2457
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3136 -15.00 3103 3143 8189
MY PALM OIL APR2 3126 -22.00 3099 3135 12811
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 7920 -146.00 7826 7980 72612
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 8886 -136.00 8852 8926 192304
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 50.23 -1.17 50.16 51.75 59387
NYMEX CRUDE FEB2 99.33 +0.63 98.60 99.48 9916
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.138 ringgit)
