* Weak China data may point to slower global economic,
commodity demand growth
* Palm oil traders booking some profit in choppy trade this
week
* Europe, India seen buying
(updates throughout)
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 Malaysian palm oil
futures dropped to their lowest in nine days on Thursday as
China's factory activity fell, renewing concerns over global
economic growth and commodity demand.
Losses were limited compared to markets such as crude oil,
as palm oil traders were betting export data due next week would
show strong demand from Europea and India.
But news of China's industrial activity dropping in March,
with new orders sinking to a four-month low, could see investors
slam on the brakes further on palm oil's rally of last week.
The rally lost some steam this week in choppy trade as
investors feared the market had gone up too high, too fast.
Malaysian palm oil futures have gained 5.2 percent this year.
"Now there is this new concern about uncertain economic
growth after the China data came out. But I am confident this is
a kneejerk reaction and the market will go up again," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.8 percent at 3,342
ringgit ($1,100) per tonne after falling as low as 3,334 ringgit
-- the lowest since March 13.
Traded volumes stood at 26,589 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said signals were mixed for
palm oil as it continues to hover above support at 3,343 ringgit
per tonne.
Malaysian exports jumped 14 percent for the first 20 days of
March from a month ago, according to cargo surveyors, and
traders are expecting the trend to continue when data for March
1-25 is released on Monday.
"There has been good buying interest from Europe and India.
It will continue for this month," said another trader.
Brent crude dropped below $124 a barrel on Thursday, after
weak Chinese manufacturing data sparked concerns that energy
demand growth could slow in the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
Edible oils are increasingly used to produce biodiesel,
which competes with crude oil.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May delivery dropped 0.6 percent in Asian
trade. The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange fell 0.2 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR2 3367 +0.00 3355 3368 172
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3346 -28.00 3337 3382 4088
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3342 -26.00 3334 3383 15677
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8508 -24.00 8506 8594 167466
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9532 -16.00 9526 9600 492852
CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 54.03 -0.35 53.98 54.68 8868
NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 106.04 -1.23 105.67 107.12 20329
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.0740 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)