* Demand prospects boosted by crop damage fears in South
America
* Prices up close to 10 pct so far this year
* Palm oil faces resistance zone of 3,487-3,504 ringgit
-technicals
(Updates throughout)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, March 27 Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a new one-year high on Tuesday as traders bet on strong
export growth after droughts had damaged the South American soy
harvest that is crushed into competing soyoil.
Worries about soybean crop damage in Brazil can potentially
boos demand for palm oil and has upped the stakes in the
unfolding U.S acreage battle between soy and corn with a key
U.S. government report due to be released on Friday.
Comments by leading analyst Dorab Mistry at a conference in
China that palm oil will rise to 4,000 ringgit by end-June also
pushed prices higher.
But traders said the upswing in prices could set the stage
for a correction in the coming days.
"I see this at the last spike before correction again. Look
at the (thin) volume, it's short-cover volume. Upside will stay
at 3,500 ringgit," said a dealer with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.
By 0726 GMT, benchmark June palm oil futures on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.9 percent at
3,493 ringgit ($1,142) per tonne, a level unseen since last
March.
Traded volumes stood at over 11,000 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lighter than the usual 15,000 to 25,000 lots that get traded in
the afternoon session.
Palm oil faces a resistance zone of 3,487-3,504 ringgit per
tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on technical
analysis, adding that a break above will trigger a significant
rise to 3,806 ringgit in the next three months.
The edible oil futures started the week strongly, touching a
one-year high level at 3,479 ringgit on Monday, as the latest
Malaysian export data pointed to healthy demand outlook.
Exports rose 7.7 percent and 6.6 percent for the first 25
days of March from a month ago, said cargo surveyors Intertek
Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
respectively.
Market players are focusing on Malaysia's palm oil supply,
as a lower crude palm oil production could push prices up
further.
"Crude palm oil production growth is poised to decline by
1.5 percent year-on-year to 1.4 million tonnes in March and this
trend may continue throughout second quarter of 2012," said Alan
Lim, an analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank, in a research note.
"After 12 months of a strong production up-cycle, we think
the effect of biological stress will kick in very soon," he
added.
Brent held steady above $125 on Tuesday as comments from the
U.S. Federal Reserve indicating easy monetary policy would
remain in place for some time raised investors' appetite for
riskier assets.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May delivery lost 0.1 percent in Asian trade
while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange inched up 0.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0731 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR2 3506 +24.00 3474 3510 237
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3492 +37.00 3458 3495 857
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3489 +30.00 3450 3493 6840
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8742 +2.00 8708 8770 161820
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9728 +8.00 9708 9754 334666
CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 55.40 -0.04 55.21 55.45 3351
NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 106.81 -0.22 106.67 107.17 6131
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.0645 ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)