* Demand prospects boosted by crop damage fears in South
America
* Prices highest since March 10, up close to 10 pct so far
this year
* Palm oil faces resistance zone of 3,487-3,504 ringgit
-technicals
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, March 27 Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a more-than-one-year high on Tuesday as traders bet on
strong export growth after droughts had damaged the South
American soy harvest that is crushed into competing soyoil.
Worries about soybean crop damage in Brazil can potentially
boost demand for palm oil and has upped the stakes in the
unfolding U.S acreage battle between soy and corn with a key
U.S. government report due to be released on Friday.
Comments by leading analyst Dorab Mistry at a conference in
China that palm oil will rise to 4,000 ringgit by end-June also
pushed prices higher.
"The export numbers are quite strong. And the second thing
is, there was a downward revision in soy harvest in Brazil. The
vegetable oil complex went up by quite a bit because they are
very much determined by weather," said James Ratnam, an analyst
at TA Securities in Malaysia.
But traders said the speculative upswing in prices could set
the stage for a correction in the coming days.
"I see this as the last spike before correction again. Look
at the (thin) volume, it's short-cover volume. Upside will stay
at 3,500 ringgit," said a dealer with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.
Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.6 percent to close at
3,481 ringgit ($1,139) per tonne after going as high as 3,497
ringgit, a level unseen since last March.
Traded volumes stood at over 21,026 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lighter than the usual 25,000 lots.
Palm oil faces a resistance zone of 3,487-3,504 ringgit per
tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on technical
analysis, adding that a break above will trigger a significant
rise to 3,806 ringgit in the next three months.
The edible oil futures started the week strongly as the
latest Malaysian export data pointed to healthy demand outlook.
Exports rose 6.6 percent for the first 25 days of March from
a month ago, said cargo surveyors Societe Generale de
Surveillance respectively.
Market players are focusing on Malaysia's palm oil supply,
as lower crude palm oil production arising from seasonally
weaker yields could push prices up further.
"Crude palm oil production growth is poised to decline by
1.5 percent year-on-year to 1.4 million tonnes in March and this
trend may continue throughout second quarter of 2012," said Alan
Lim, an analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank, in a research note.
"After 12 months of a strong production up-cycle, we think
the effect of biological stress will kick in very soon," he
added.
Brent held steady above $125 on Tuesday as comments from the
U.S. Federal Reserve indicating easy monetary policy would
remain in place for some time raised investors' appetite for
riskier assets.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May gained 0.2 percent in Asian trade while
the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange inched down 0.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR2 3510 +28.00 3474 3521 391
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3485 +30.00 3458 3500 2044
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3481 +22.00 3450 3497 11825
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8742 +2.00 8708 8770 161820
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9728 +8.00 9708 9754 334666
CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 55.56 +0.13 55.21 55.59 6368
NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 107.27 +0.25 106.67 107.44 16654
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.0555 ringgit)
