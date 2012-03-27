* Demand prospects boosted by crop damage fears in South America * Prices highest since March 10, up close to 10 pct so far this year * Palm oil faces resistance zone of 3,487-3,504 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, adds details) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, March 27 Malaysian palm oil futures hit a more-than-one-year high on Tuesday as traders bet on strong export growth after droughts had damaged the South American soy harvest that is crushed into competing soyoil. Worries about soybean crop damage in Brazil can potentially boost demand for palm oil and has upped the stakes in the unfolding U.S acreage battle between soy and corn with a key U.S. government report due to be released on Friday. Comments by leading analyst Dorab Mistry at a conference in China that palm oil will rise to 4,000 ringgit by end-June also pushed prices higher. "The export numbers are quite strong. And the second thing is, there was a downward revision in soy harvest in Brazil. The vegetable oil complex went up by quite a bit because they are very much determined by weather," said James Ratnam, an analyst at TA Securities in Malaysia. But traders said the speculative upswing in prices could set the stage for a correction in the coming days. "I see this as the last spike before correction again. Look at the (thin) volume, it's short-cover volume. Upside will stay at 3,500 ringgit," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.6 percent to close at 3,481 ringgit ($1,139) per tonne after going as high as 3,497 ringgit, a level unseen since last March. Traded volumes stood at over 21,026 lots of 25 tonnes each, lighter than the usual 25,000 lots. Palm oil faces a resistance zone of 3,487-3,504 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on technical analysis, adding that a break above will trigger a significant rise to 3,806 ringgit in the next three months. The edible oil futures started the week strongly as the latest Malaysian export data pointed to healthy demand outlook. Exports rose 6.6 percent for the first 25 days of March from a month ago, said cargo surveyors Societe Generale de Surveillance respectively. Market players are focusing on Malaysia's palm oil supply, as lower crude palm oil production arising from seasonally weaker yields could push prices up further. "Crude palm oil production growth is poised to decline by 1.5 percent year-on-year to 1.4 million tonnes in March and this trend may continue throughout second quarter of 2012," said Alan Lim, an analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank, in a research note. "After 12 months of a strong production up-cycle, we think the effect of biological stress will kick in very soon," he added. Brent held steady above $125 on Tuesday as comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating easy monetary policy would remain in place for some time raised investors' appetite for riskier assets. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May gained 0.2 percent in Asian trade while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange inched down 0.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR2 3510 +28.00 3474 3521 391 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3485 +30.00 3458 3500 2044 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3481 +22.00 3450 3497 11825 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8742 +2.00 8708 8770 161820 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9728 +8.00 9708 9754 334666 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 55.56 +0.13 55.21 55.59 6368 NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 107.27 +0.25 106.67 107.44 16654 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.0555 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)