* Palm oil prices up close to 11 percent this year
* Malaysian exports up 3.5 percent for March -SGS
* Palm oil to gain further to 3,590 ringgit -technicals
(Updates throughout)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, April 3 Malaysian palm oil futures
touched their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, riding on
the back of a smaller soybean crop and recovering palm oil
exports, but ended the day almost flat, as traders scrambled to
lock in profit.
Prices touched a high of 3,566 ringgit, a level unseen since
March 9 last year, driving traders to book profit, and erasing
gains after the midday break.
"Today the market volume's a bit light, at around 20,000
lots," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Malaysia. "There's a bit of profit-taking going on after palm
oil broke a new high."
Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 1 ringgit to close at 3,532
ringgit ($1,160) per tonne.
Traded volumes stood at around 20,406 lots of 25 tonnes
each, slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots.
Malaysian palm oil will gain further to 3,590 ringgit as it
has cleared a resistance at 3,528 ringgit, Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao said, based on technical analysis.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said farmers would plant
2 percent less of the soybean crop than expected, reinforcing
the view that global supply of oilseeds is tightening, lifting
palm oil futures to gain close to 11 percent this year.
"At least for the first half of 2012, there's a continuation
of supportive news for oilseeds as a whole. The positive
sentiment for palm oil will likely stay for the coming week,"
said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Another supporting factor is that the exports for March
were very positive. At least we see the export numbers picking
up again," he added.
Export demand for palm oil has been picking up in No.2
producer Malaysia after four straight months of declines. March
palm oil exports rose 4.8 percent, according to cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a jump of 3.5 percent for the same period.
Oil slipped below $125 a barrel on Tuesday after U.S.
gasoline demand data weakened sentiment though the prospect of
tighter North Sea supplies and positive economic data provided
some support.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May edged down 0.5 percent. China's Dalian
Commodity exchange is closed for public holidays and will reopen
on Thursday.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR2 3580 +8.00 3578 3598 135
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3550 +9.00 3550 3575 2851
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3532 -1.00 3532 3566 11997
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8574 -104.00 8570 8636 135300
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9560 -100.00 9558 9612 374854
CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 55.88 -0.29 55.87 56.30 4147
NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 104.42 -0.81 104.36 105.13 12038
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.046 ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)