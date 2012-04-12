* Futures drop below 3,600-ringgit mark as traders take profit * Palm oil to hover below 3,590 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, April 12 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after resuming trading after a one-day break, as traders booked profits and buying interest was limited by concerns over the European debt crisis and a possible slowdown in the global economy. Along with recent data from the United States and China suggesting a slowdown in economic recovery, new worries about Spain's fiscal woes weighed on investor sentiment, dragging palm oil futures below the 3,600-ringgit mark. "The market's down today on some profit-taking after the holiday. Fundamentally, supply and demand factors still remain largely the same. It's just that the market has been run up so this is purely a correction on uncertainty over external factors," a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia said. Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.5 percent to close at 3,559 ringgit ($1,161) per tonne. Traded volumes stood at 26,342 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. On the technicals front, palm oil is expected to either hover below 3,590 ringgit per tonne or retrace to 3,530 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Palm oil futures went as high as 3,628 ringgit on Tuesday, a level not seen since March 8 last year, on bullish data suggesting lower stocks and higher exports. Malaysia's palm oil stocks for March fell to a seven-month low at 1.96 million tonnes as export growth outpaced production, said industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board. This exceeded estimates in a Reuters poll that called for a 3.5 percent drop in palm stocks to 1.99 million tonnes. Exports recorded a monthly gain of 7.8 percent and 8.9 percent for the first 10 days of April, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance respectively. Brent crude held steady above $120 on Thursday as a weaker dollar helped recoup losses made earlier in the day, while comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank eased worries about growth in oil demand. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May gained 0.1 percent while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract inched up 0.2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR2 3610 -35.00 3600 3622 64 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3570 -49.00 3570 3607 1841 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3559 -54.00 3556 3598 13964 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8932 +26.00 8892 8948 174530 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9950 +24.00 9888 9962 430556 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 56.48 +0.03 56.41 56.65 5306 NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 103.00 +0.30 102.39 103.32 27358 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.066 ringgit) (Editing by Matt Driskill and Himani Sarkar)