* Futures drop below 3,600-ringgit mark as traders take
profit
* Palm oil to hover below 3,590 ringgit -technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, April 12 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Thursday after resuming trading after a one-day break,
as traders booked profits and buying interest was limited by
concerns over the European debt crisis and a possible slowdown
in the global economy.
Along with recent data from the United States and China
suggesting a slowdown in economic recovery, new worries about
Spain's fiscal woes weighed on investor sentiment, dragging palm
oil futures below the 3,600-ringgit mark.
"The market's down today on some profit-taking after the
holiday. Fundamentally, supply and demand factors still remain
largely the same. It's just that the market has been run up so
this is purely a correction on uncertainty over external
factors," a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Malaysia said.
Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.5 percent to close at 3,559
ringgit ($1,161) per tonne.
Traded volumes stood at 26,342 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
On the technicals front, palm oil is expected to either
hover below 3,590 ringgit per tonne or retrace to 3,530 ringgit,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Palm oil futures went as high as 3,628 ringgit on Tuesday, a
level not seen since March 8 last year, on bullish data
suggesting lower stocks and higher exports.
Malaysia's palm oil stocks for March fell to a seven-month
low at 1.96 million tonnes as export growth outpaced production,
said industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board.
This exceeded estimates in a Reuters poll that called for a
3.5 percent drop in palm stocks to 1.99 million tonnes.
Exports recorded a monthly gain of 7.8 percent and 8.9
percent for the first 10 days of April, according to cargo
surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de
Surveillance respectively.
Brent crude held steady above $120 on Thursday as a weaker
dollar helped recoup losses made earlier in the day, while
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank eased worries about growth in oil demand.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May gained 0.1 percent while the most active
Dalian soyoil September contract inched up 0.2 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR2 3610 -35.00 3600 3622 64
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3570 -49.00 3570 3607 1841
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3559 -54.00 3556 3598 13964
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8932 +26.00 8892 8948 174530
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9950 +24.00 9888 9962 430556
CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 56.48 +0.03 56.41 56.65 5306
NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 103.00 +0.30 102.39 103.32 27358
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.066 ringgit)
(Editing by Matt Driskill and Himani Sarkar)