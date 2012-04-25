* Malaysian exports recover for April 1-25 compared to first
20 days
* S.America drought remains bullish factor for palm oil
(Releads, updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, April 25 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Wednesday, as buying interest poured in after
the midday break on bullish factors including recovering exports
and tight soybean supply.
Another sign of improving demand is the smaller fall of
three percent in Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25
days of the month, versus a decline of 5 percent for the period
April 1-20.
Tight soybean supply in drought-hit South America remains a
key bullish factor for palm oil. On Tuesday, Hamburg-based
oilseeds analyst Oil World has again cut its forecast for
Argentina's 2012 soybean crop, this time by 1.5 million tonnes.
"The market ends higher on its failure to crack support
levels and there is a lack of producers selling," a trader with
a domestic commodities brokerage in Malaysia said. "There is
also anticipation of stronger soybean and beanoil prices in the
CBOT on the Argentine weather and Chinese demand."
Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.4 percent at 3,511
ringgit ($1,148) per tonne.
Traded volumes stood at 22,353 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots.
Traders attributed the improvement in Malaysian palm oil
exports to higher demand from major buyers such as India and
China. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a similar 2 percent decline in palm oil exports for
April 1-25 from a month ago.
Despite the slight recovery in exports, some traders said
shipments for April were still likely to be lower than a month
ago.
"April 1-25 exports are still down by 3 percent, so in the
next five days how much more can be shipped (to reverse the
trend)? Really not much," said a trader at a commodities house
in Singapore.
Brent crude oil gained on Wednesday, with investors
optimistic the U.S. Federal Reserve may offer hints of more
monetary easing, supporting demand-sensitive assets.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May gained 0.9 percent in Asian trade while
the most active Dalian soyoil September contract inched
up 0.1 percent on tight soybean supply.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3513 +40.00 3459 3515 327
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3516 +40.00 3461 3520 2388
MY PALM OIL JUL2 3511 +48.00 3453 3512 14161
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8756 -56.00 8752 8862 238194
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9928 +12.00 9918 9978 433334
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 56.17 +0.48 55.70 56.21 9336
NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 104.08 +0.53 103.61 104.16 12462
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.063 ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)