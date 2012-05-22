* Europe leaders to meet on Wednesday to discuss debt crisis
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, May 22 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up on Tuesday, as hopes grew that Europe would take steps
to tackle its debt crisis, which has triggered a massive selloff
in global financial markets.
France's Francois Hollande will push a proposal for
mutualising European debt at an informal summit of EU leaders on
Wednesday, sending the markets positive signals and easing some
investors' fears.
But optimism was muted as most traders chose to remain on
the sidelines until more concrete steps to tackle the crisis
emerge.
"The market is still stuck within yesterday's range, it's a
continuation of the consolidation phase. No one wants to do
anything as market sentiment is still rather mixed," said a
dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.4 percent higher at
3,110 ringgit ($997) per tonne.
Traded volumes picked up after the midday break with 27,849
lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly more than the usual 25,000
lots.
Palm oil trading looks neutral in a range of 3,019 to 3,136
ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on
technical analysis.
Fundamentals remain intact as demand for the edible oil
looks healthy, reflected by higher Malaysian palm oil exports
for May 1-20 from a month ago.
Exports inched up 2.1 percent to 862,337 tonnes, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a slightly higher rise of 3.1 percent in exports, a
sharp improvement from a drop of 7 percent for the first 15 days
of the month.
On the supply side, dry weather concerns in the United
States that threatened to hurt soybean crop reinforced
expectations of tighter global oilseed supply.
Oil prices fell below $109 a barrel on Tuesday as hopes for
a cooperation deal over Iran's disputed nuclear programme eased
concerns about major oil supply disruptions and as a report
predicted more misery for the euro zone.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for July was flat in Asian trade while the most
active Dalian soyoil September contract gained 0.2
percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3110 +10.00 3097 3130 568
MY PALM OIL JUL2 3114 +12.00 3095 3130 5595
MY PALM OIL AUG2 3110 +12.00 3090 3127 17206
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8090 +28.00 8056 8118 165582
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9296 +22.00 9274 9330 333366
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 50.92 +0.00 50.82 51.28 7425
NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 92.08 -0.49 92.01 93.01 2745
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.12 ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)