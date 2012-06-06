* Palm oil recovers from 2012 low marked on Monday
* Traders betting on healthy demand for the edible oil
* Palm oil signals mixed -technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, June 6 Malaysian palm oil futures
extended gains on Wednesday, as investors bet on rising Asian
demand for the edible oil, although caution prevailed, inspired
by concerns the euro zone crisis will crimp economic growth and
commodity demand.
Palm oil closed at its lowest level in 2012 on Monday,
setting the stage for a price recovery as market players went
bargain hunting.
"After the shock on Monday, for the past two days prices
have recovered lost ground. But on the backdrop, the euro zone
problem is still not solved," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities
analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"So although we are going to see some rebound, it's likely
that investors will adopt a cautious attitude. They are more
concerned about the upcoming Malaysian Palm Oil Board data to
gauge the extent of the impact of the crisis."
Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.3 percent to close at
3,003 ringgit ($946) per tonne. Prices touched a low of 2,925
ringgit on Monday, their lowest since Nov 2, 2011.
Traded volumes stood at 25,208 lots of 25 tonnes each, just
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
On the technicals front, signals are mixed for palm oil
based on a wave analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Demand for the tropical oil remained firm in May as Muslims
prepare to observe a month of fasting starting in mid-July.
Cargo surveyors will release export data on Monday for the first
10 days of June.
Market players are betting on lower stock levels in Malaysia
as exports cut into stocks. Industry regulator the Malaysian
Palm Oil Board will issue official stocks data, also on June 11.
Investors will be awaiting a speech by top industry analyst
Dorab Mistry at a palm oil trade fair in India on Thursday.
Traders said market volatility could continue due to the
ongoing euro zone crisis and the market is closely watching the
Greece election on June 17 that will decide the nation's fate.
Oil rose toward $100 a barrel on Wednesday as supportive
economic and crude stocks data from the United States outweighed
pressure from Europe's lingering debt crisis.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July
delivery gained 1.3 percent in late Asian trade while the most
active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity
exchange gained 0.8 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN2 2985 +32.00 2985 3000 334
MY PALM OIL JUL2 3003 +43.00 2992 3013 1761
MY PALM OIL AUG2 3003 +37.00 2993 3026 14634
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7742 +26.00 7690 7802 223252
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9124 +76.00 9062 9174 464062
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.14 +0.64 48.60 49.29 8680
NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 85.05 +0.76 84.03 85.39 25234
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.174 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)