By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, June 7 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Thursday, tracking lower crude oil as investors turned
cautious on prospects of the United States introducing fresh
monetary stimulus and European policymakers rescuing Spanish
banks.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify on the U.S.
economy before a congressional committee later in the day, and
investors will be watching closely for any clues to policy that
could boost global growth and commodity demand.
Palm oil has been recovering on bargain hunting after
plunging to its 2012 low on Monday. But the market returned to
the red on Thursday as most investors were still waiting for
further cues before jumping in.
"The market is playing a waiting game," said a dealer with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"Traders are awaiting Bernanke's talk tonight and also
Dorab's talk later in the day," he added, referring to top oils
analyst Dorab Mistry, who is set to speak at a palm oil trade
fair in India.
Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1 percent to close at 2,974
ringgit ($941) per tonne. Prices touched a low of 2,925 ringgit
on Monday, their lowest since Nov 2, 2011.
Traded volumes stood at 34,801 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
took a bullish view, saying palm oil would rebound further to
3,091 ringgit per tonne.
Malaysian fundamentals remained supportive on firm demand
for the tropical oil as Muslims prepare to observe a month of
fasting starting in mid-July. Cargo surveyors will release
export data on Monday for the first 10 days of June.
Market players were also betting on lower palm oil stocks,
which probably fell to a 13-month low in May, as overseas demand
and domestic consumption outweighed production, a Reuters median
survey showed on Wednesday.
Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board will issue
official stocks data, also on Monday.
Brent crude dipped on Thursday due to slack demand while
prices were supported around $100 by signs Europe would find a
way to deal with Spain's banking crisis and the United States
might embark on monetary stimulus.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July
delivery was almost flat in late Asian trade while the most
active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity
exchange inched up 0.4 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3000 +11.00 2954 3000 62
MY PALM OIL JUL2 2980 -23.00 2950 3036 1728
MY PALM OIL AUG2 2974 -29.00 2944 3039 22967
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7782 +18.00 7760 7858 181480
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9176 +40.00 9148 9248 345322
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.25 +0.00 48.97 49.61 7149
NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 84.78 -0.25 84.51 85.75 20779
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.159 Malaysian ringgit)
