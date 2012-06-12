* Lingering euro zone debt crisis dampen sentiment * Losses limited by Malaysia's palm May stocks at 13-month low * Palm oil biased to fall below 2,925 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, June 12 Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, as renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis weighed on investor sentiment and the broader financial markets, although losses were limited by lower palm oil stocks. Palm oil, along with other commodities such as crude oil and soybean oil, gained on Monday on news that euro zone finance ministers approved a $125 billion rescue package for struggling Spanish banks. But investors feared that the bailout would not be sufficient to solve the crisis and the focus has now shifted to the Greek elections on June 17 that could lead to the nation's exit from the currency bloc. "A key factor contributing to the price downtrend is the renewed euro zone debt crisis and uncertain global economic outlook, which have dampened sentiments as well as raising the prospect of lower demand for commodities, including vegetable oils," said Malaysia's Affin Investment Bank in a research note. Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.8 percent to close at 2,965 ringgit ($933) per tonne. Traded volumes stood at 26,461 lots of 25 tonnes each, just slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Malaysian palm oil stocks were at a 13-month low in May, and that has helped cut some losses. Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 10 days of June fell 6.6 percent, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, going against market expectations of a stronger demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a slight 1.8 percent increase for exports for the same period. Traders are eyeing a supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due later in the day that could show tighter soybean supply and lend support to palm oil. Industry players are also watching for any volatility in price movement as this is the first time that the report will be released during active Chicago futures trading hours. On the technicals front, palm oil is biased to fall below 2,925 ringgit per tonne, as the rebound from its June 4 low has completed, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Crude oil futures fell below $98 a barrel on Tuesday, extending losses due to fears that the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening growth in oil demand. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained 0.3 percent in late Asian trade while the most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange closed 0.3 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 2935 -25.00 2900 2939 55 MY PALM OIL JUL2 2959 -30.00 2950 2981 917 MY PALM OIL AUG2 2965 -24.00 2951 2985 15061 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7862 -40.00 7816 7866 175768 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9318 -10.00 9260 9320 427918 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.84 +0.10 49.44 50.15 10676 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 82.32 -0.38 81.07 82.38 36227 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.179 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)