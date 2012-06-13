* Lingering euro zone debt crisis weighs on sentiment * Losses limited by lower stocks and steep discount to soybean oil (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, June 13 Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday, as concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could slow growth offset demand chasing tighter stocks. Uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis comes as investors focus on the Greek elections on June 17 that could lead to the nation's exit from the currency bloc. But analysts remained upbeat on lower stocks in No.2 producer Malaysian and crude palm oil's discount of above $160 per tonne to competing soybean oil, a tad higher than a 5-year average level of $158 per tonne. The U.S. Department of Agriculture made a slight downward revision in its outlook for soybean ending stocks for both old- and new-crop marketing years, providing support for palm oil prices. "In addition, supply shortage due to the tree stress effect (in Malaysia) and monetary easing policy from China should continue to support crude palm oil prices," Alan Lim, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, said in reference to weak production growth. Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.5 percent to close at 2,950 ringgit ($930) per tonne. Traded volumes picked up from just 4,331 lots before the midday break to 18,627 lots of 25 tonnes each, but still lower than the usual 25,000 lots. Local fundamentals were strong with Malaysian palm oil stocks hitting a 13-month low in May, signalling strong demand was eating into stocks. Although cargo surveyors have reported lacklustre exports for June 1-10, traders expect shipments to pick up in the later in the month as India and Pakistan do last minute buying ahead of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July. Brent crude oil held firm on Wednesday, with investors awaiting the outcome of the meeting this week of the producer group OPEC, while gains were capped by worries about Europe's debt crisis and prospects for oil demand. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange closed 0.2 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1012 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 2930 +0.00 2920 2930 41 MY PALM OIL JUL2 2946 -13.00 2943 2972 1687 MY PALM OIL AUG2 2950 -15.00 2943 2974 12074 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7824 -16.00 7820 7882 173824 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9276 -16.00 9274 9320 344240 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.93 +0.21 49.61 50.06 6939 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 83.41 +0.09 82.63 83.82 19700 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.175 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)