* Investors cautious ahead of Greek election, slowing growth
fears
* Fundamentals remain supportive but outweighed by global
factors
* Futures chalked up more than 10 percent loss this year
* Coming up: Malaysian palm export data for June 1-15 on
Friday
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, June 14 Malaysian palm oil futures
slumped to their lowest in 2012 on Thursday as the euro zone
debt crisis and sluggish U.S. growth triggered a flight of
capital from riskier assets.
Investors were waiting for fresh trading cues from the
results of an Italian debt auction and U.S. jobs data later in
the day, as well as Greek polls this weekend that could
precipitate the country's exit from the bloc. Uncertainty about
the global economy pushed Asian shares down on Thursday.
"On the weekend ahead we are going to see the Greek election
and market participants are staying away from the market for the
time being," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Fundamentals remain quite encouraging, we have a higher
demand and lower stocks. But fundamentals are not taking the
front seat as macroeconomic factors are still dominating at the
moment."
Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 3.5 percent to close at 2,846
ringgit ($893) per tonne, the lowest level this year. Futures
have lost more than 10 percent this year.
Prices also dropped below the 2,900-ringgit mark for the
first time this year. The market hit a low of 2,838 ringgit
earlier in the session, a level unseen since Oct. 20, 2011.
Traded volumes were high, at 37,755 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots, as investors rushed to
liquidate their positions.
Fundamentals were supportive, with Malaysian palm oil stocks
hitting a 13-month low in May, a sign that strong demand was
eating into stocks.
Malaysian palm oil exports were lacklustre for June 1-10,
but traders expect shipments to pick up as India and Pakistan
restock ahead of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July.
Cargo surveyors will report export numbers for the first
half of the month on Friday.
Lower soybean ending stocks reported by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture on Wednesday also suggested tighter supply and
could provide support for palm oil prices.
Oil prices held just under $97, with investors and traders
reluctant to add to positions ahead of a meeting on Thursday of
oil producer group OPEC and Greek polls at the weekend.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July
delivery lost 1.1 percent. The most active Jan 2013 soyoil
contract on the Dalian commodity exchange closed 2.1
percent lower, the biggest daily drop since May 15, reflecting
volatility in the global markets.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN2 0 +0.00 2880 0 0
MY PALM OIL JUL2 2839 -107.00 2833 2916 1620
MY PALM OIL AUG2 2846 -102.00 2838 2915 20079
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7628 -218.00 7624 7772 424010
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9100 -196.00 9098 9222 634538
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 48.58 -0.52 48.53 49.29 10059
NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 82.54 -0.09 82.27 83.08 22814
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.187 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)