* Malaysian palm exports jump 20 percent for June 1-15 -ITS * Exports rise 28 percent for same period -SGS * Investors cautious ahead of Greek election * Futures down 4.2 percent on the week (Updates prices, adds details) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, June 15 Malaysian palm oil futures closed slightly higher on Friday, driven by rising exports and stronger global markets, although gains were limited by jitters ahead of the Greek polls set for this weekend. Investors took comfort in the news that major central banks were preparing to take steps to stabilise financial markets, providing support for palm oil prices. A jump in Malaysian palm oil exports for June 1-15 also suggested that demand remained resilient, but palm oil chalked up a weekly loss of 4.2 percent as the global economic uncertainty outweighed supportive fundamentals. "The market's a bit higher today, but it didn't go up by much. Traders are staying on the sidelines waiting for this weekend to see how the Greece election is going to turn out," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained just 0.1 percent to close at 2,848 ringgit ($902) per tonne. Prices earlier touched 2,839 ringgit, a level unseen since Oct. 20, 2011. Traded volumes stood at 24,632 lots of 25 tonnes each, a tad lower than the usual 25,000 lots, on investor caution. Malaysian palm oil exports jumped 20 percent to 716,322 tonnes for June 1-15 from a month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said, as major food buyer China ramped up buying. Shipments also picked up as India and Pakistan restock ahead of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a steeper 28 percent increase for the same period. Palm oil stock levels remain supportive, with Malaysian palm oil stocks hitting a 13-month low in May, suggesting strong demand was eating into stocks. Lower ending stocks for soybeans to be crushed into competing soybean oil also suggested tighter supply and could provide support for palm oil prices. Oil futures rose towards $98 per barrel on Friday, following gains in the euro and stock markets, following a report that major central banks would step in to stem any possible financial storm after Greek elections this weekend. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained 0.8 percent, recovering from previous day's losses. The most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange closed 0.2 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUL2 2843 +4.00 2834 2873 337 MY PALM OIL AUG2 2848 +2.00 2839 2885 12194 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7658 -22.00 7602 7694 412216 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9132 -14.00 9088 9156 476428 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 48.36 +0.36 48.05 48.80 9183 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 84.55 +0.64 84.16 84.80 17554 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.158 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)