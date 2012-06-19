* USDA reports damaged soy crop due to dry weather in
Midwest
* Palm oil to revisit low of 2,838 ringgit -technicals
* Coming up: Malaysian palm oil exports for June 1-20 on
Wednesday
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, June 19 Malaysian palm oil futures
closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of increased demand due
to concerns that dry U.S. weather could damage the soybean crop,
tightening global edible oil supply.
A victory by pro-bailout parties in the Greek polls over the
weekend had sent palm oil futures to close just below the
2,900-ringgit mark on Monday.
But as optimism has faded in broader financial markets, dry
weather has come into focus as the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said unfavourable weather had damaged soybean
crop quality.
"Prices should remain positive with the Greeks behind us.
Dry weather in the U.S. Midwest also supports a bullish stance,"
said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.7 percent to close at
2,948 ringgit ($934) per tonne, after rising as high as 2,959
ringgit.
Traded volumes stood at 39,877 lots of 25 tonnes each, much
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Palm oil technicals were bearish as Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said prices would revisit the June 14 low of 2,838
ringgit.
But fundamentals remain supportive as Malaysian palm oil
exports recorded a double-digit jump for the June 1-15 period
from a month ago, reflecting resilient demand ahead of the
Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July.
Cargo surveyors will issue exports data for June 1-20 on
Wednesday, which traders expect to continue its uptrend from a
month ago.
The USDA revealed dry weather damage on Monday in its weekly
crop report, saying 56 percent of soybean crop was in
good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down four percentage
points from the previous week.
A lower soybean crop could lead to a smaller supply of
soybean oil, shifting demand to the cheaper refined palm oil,
which is trading at a steep discount of around $130.
Brent crude hit a fresh 16-month low on Tuesday on slack
demand due to fears about the slowing euro zone economy ahead of
Spanish bond sales.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July
delivery gained 1.2 percent. The most active Jan 2013 soyoil
contract on the Dalian commodity exchange closed 1.4
percent higher.
"The elections in Greece provided some support, but the main
reason behind higher prices today was the dry weather in the
United States although the impact could be short term," said
Huang Zhi Qiang, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures in
Shanghai.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUL2 2930 +59.00 2895 2930 1590
MY PALM OIL AUG2 2942 +52.00 2905 2946 4467
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2948 +49.00 2913 2959 22346
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7814 +94.00 7744 7848 327414
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9318 +112.00 9252 9354 554532
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.42 +0.65 48.77 49.61 13540
NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 83.10 -0.17 82.28 83.38 10304
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.156 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)