* Investors bet on stronger palm oil demand on dry US weather * Market hopes for another round of stimulus ahead of Fed's meeting * Malaysian palm oil exports for June 1-20 up 15 pct -ITS, SGS * Palm oil to test resistance at 3,024 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, adds SGS exports data) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, June 20 Malaysian crude palm oil futures hit their highest in almost three weeks on Wednesday, as investors bet on higher demand for palm oil after hot and dry U.S. weather threatened to curb the soy crop available for crushing into edible oil. Market players were also optimistic ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, hoping for a new round of monetary stimulus that could boost global growth and commodity demand. A 15-percent jump in Malaysian palm oil exports for the June 1-20 period from a month ago confirmed a shift of orders to the tropical oil and last-minute buying ahead of the Muslim month of fasting called Ramadan that starts in late July. Palm oil prices crossed above the 3,000-ringgit mark for the first time since June 11, signalling traders were less cautious after the Greece elections helped ease concerns over the euro zone debt crisis. "Demand is expected to grow as we are moving into the Ramadan month," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "There's an understanding that the earlier selldown was due to the uncertainty in Europe. The crisis is still there but it's not as bad compared to before the Greece elections." Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 3.2 percent to close at 3,041 ringgit ($964) per tonne, after going as high as 3,058 ringgit, a level unseen since June 1. Traded volumes stood at 52,086 lots of 25 tonnes each, more than double the usual 25,000 lots. On the technicals front, palm oil will test resistance at 3,024 ringgit, a break above which will open the way towards 3,140 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Malaysian palm oil exports grew to 991,917 tonnes in the first 20 days of the month, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance also reported a 15 percent increase in exports to 996,662 tonnes for the same period. Dry weather in the United States is in focus as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said unfavourable weather had damaged soybean crop quality. A lower soybean crop could lead to a smaller supply of soybean oil, shifting demand to the cheaper refined palm oil. Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday, pinned near 17-month lows, hit by worries over Spain's high borrowing costs and prospects for global demand growth. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained more than 1 percent. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange inched up 2 percent, touching a one-month high on tighter U.S. soybean supply. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL2 3035 +105.00 2980 3036 2330 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3045 +103.00 2982 3052 9138 MY PALM OIL SEP2 3041 +93.00 2992 3058 30644 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 8016 +204.00 7874 8022 373030 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9506 +190.00 9388 9514 566414 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 51.03 +0.59 50.10 51.08 13091 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 83.96 -0.07 83.48 84.16 2600 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.154 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)