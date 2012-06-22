* Investors turn cautious on weak China, U.S. econ data
* Palm oil looks set for 3.7 pct weekly gain on weather
fears
* Palm oil to dive to 2,924 ringgit -technicals
* Malaysia's Felda says Louis Dreyfus inks strategic
partnership
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, June 22 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures inched down on Friday, as investors took a more cautious
stance on weak economic data from the United States and China,
worrying that slowing global growth could hurt commodity demand.
U.S. factory growth registered its slowest pace in 11 months
in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted for an eighth month
running. Shrinking business activity across the euro zone and a
downgrade to the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest
banks by ratings agency Moody's also added to the gloom.
But palm oil still ended the week 3.7 percent higher on
earlier rallies this week as dry weather in the U.S. threatened
to tighten global oilseed supplies.
"We are seeing a tug of war. On one hand we have good
fundamentals, on the other hand we have macroeconomic factors
that are a bit bearish," said James Ratnam, an analyst with TA
Securities in Malaysia.
"Festive demand is still quite strong but traders are
worried that if the economy gets really bad, demand will suffer
eventually."
Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.6 percent to close at 2,953
ringgit ($928) per tonne. Prices rose as high as 3,062 ringgit
on Thursday, a level unseen since June 1.
Traded volumes stood at 26,845 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots on position squaring
ahead of the weekend.
On the technicals front, palm oil will drop to 2,924
ringgit, as a rebound from its low of 2,838 ringgit has been
completed, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
Malaysian palm oil exports grew 15 percent in the first 20
days of the month from a month ago, said cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance, backed by
last-minute buying from India and Pakistan ahead of the fasting
month beginning in late July.
In related news, commodities trader Louis Dreyfus is buying
a smaller-than-anticipated slice of Malaysian palm oil firm
Felda Global Ventures Holding's $3.1 billion IPO, but
sealed a deal to market the company's palm oil.
Oil rebounded above $90 a barrel on Friday after hitting an
18-month low but remained on course for its biggest weekly loss
in about a year as reports suggesting slowing economic growth
around the globe signalled weaker demand.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July
delivery lost a slight 0.1 percent. The Dalian commodity
exchange is closed for a public holiday and will resume trading
on Monday.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUL2 2926 -58.00 2920 2950 570
MY PALM OIL AUG2 2944 -52.00 2926 2961 2046
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2953 -47.00 2932 2970 16963
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7946 -14.00 7882 7980 361144
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9440 -14.00 9396 9474 527894
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.77 -0.04 49.31 50.09 7346
NYMEX CRUDE AUG2 78.66 +0.46 77.56 79.01 38748
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.188 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)