(Refiles to move extra words in headline) * U.S. dry weather, Indian monsoon shortfall stir markets * Weather woes come as Asian festival season starts in July * Coming Up: Malaysia exports, MPOB stocks data; July 10 By Niluksi Koswanage KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose on Monday on worries that unfavourable weather, from the United States to India, could crimp oilseed production and tighten global supply of cooking oil during a peak season for Asian demand. A shortfall in India's monsoon rains is the latest weather concern to hit edible oil markets as summer-sown crops such as soybeans will be affected, forcing the world's largest importer of edible oil to buy more alternative palm oil. Palm oil, which has lost 0.5 percent so far this year, is also now rising due to the drought in the United States, which is hurting soybean yields. "Palm oil is taking a free ride. It will take more of the market from soybean oil, especially during the festival season on the Asian side," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended the day up 0.7 percent or 23 ringgit at 3,153 ringgit ($990) per tonne. Traded volumes stood at 18,615 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals, however appeared negative. Reuters analyst Wang Tao said the tropical oil would revisit a July 5 low of 3,095 ringgit, as it had completed a rebound from the June 14 low of 2,838 ringgit. Traders are expecting on Tuesday a slew of Malaysian export data for the first ten days of July which could show strong festival demand for the edible oil. The Asian festival season starts with the Muslim observance of Ramadan, which begins around July 20, where a month of fasting in the day is followed by feasts in the evening. The market is also on the lookout for industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board's June palm oil stocks that will show a 14-month low because of strong demand chasing modest production growth. Some analysts are on the watch for a brewing El Nino weather condition, which brings drought to palm oil producing Southeast Asia. Malaysia-based OSK Investment Bank raised its 2013 average price assumption for palm oil to 3,500 ringgit from 3,100 ringgit to factor in the weather anomaly. Brent crude oil climbed to around $99 a barrel on Monday as failed labour talks stoked worries of a full shutdown of Norwegian oil production, while hopes China would ease monetary policy also supported prices. Other vegetable oil markets also focused on the weather in Asian trade. U.S. soyoil for July delivery rose 2.2 percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1013 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL2 3125 +31.00 3125 3125 92 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3142 +32.00 3130 3152 490 MY PALM OIL SEP2 3153 +23.00 3145 3172 13830 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 8308 +48.00 8174 8344 436240 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9876 +76.00 9710 9910 896380 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 55.20 +0.97 54.42 55.40 11108 NYMEX CRUDE AUG2 84.79 +0.34 84.00 85.05 27852 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.1736 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)