* Malaysia August stocks up 5.8 pct - MPOB
* Malaysia palm exports for Sept. 1-10 up 26.8 pct - ITS
* SGS reports exports up 30 pct for same period
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures edged up on Monday, buoyed by rising exports, although
gains were limited by high stock levels that have risen above 2
million tonnes in the No.2 producer.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported a 5.8 percent
increase in August palm oil stocks from a month earlier, putting
pressure on palm oil futures.
But a report from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de
Surveillance (SGS) showing exports rose as much as 30 percent
drove the bulls back into the market and helped palm oil prices
close higher, after four straight sessions of losses.
"The SGS numbers were better," said a palm oil trader based
in Singapore. "But MPOB dimmed the mood a bit so the market was
not up as much as we expected."
The benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to close at
2,937 ringgit ($947) per tonne.
Total traded volume stood at 35,017 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Malaysia's August palm oil stocks rose to 2,125,214 tonnes
from a revised 1,999,066 tonnes in July on high production and
beat market expectations of 2.09 million tonnes.
Malaysia's palm oil exports rose almost 27 percent for the
Sept. 1-10 period on higher crude product shipments, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a 30 percent jump for the same period.
Japan's weather bureau said on Monday that its climate
models indicated the El Nino phenomenon, which brings
crop-damaging hot and dry weather to Southeast Asia, was under
way and there was a high chance it would last until winter.
In a bullish signal for palm oil, Brent crude
climbed towards $115 per barrel on Monday, buoyed by
expectations of economic stimulus measures from the United
States, despite worse-than-expected Chinese trade data.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery rose 0.3 percent by 1022 GMT. The most active
January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1022 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2824 +15.00 2785 2824 290
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2885 +20.00 2845 2885 2009
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2937 +10.00 2897 2947 17311
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 8010 -36.00 7954 8032 236864
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 10064 -26.00 9980 10088 394912
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 56.81 +0.16 56.22 57.06 7508
NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 96.45 +0.03 96.07 96.60 10999
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.102 Malaysian ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)