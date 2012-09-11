* Malaysia palm exports up, but sentiment bearish on high stocks * Futures fall to 2,874 ringgit, the lowest since Aug. 15 * Palm looks neutral in 2,895-2,943 range -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday to their lowest in nearly a month, as traders turned cautious about high stocks and ahead of key reports by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due this week. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported August stocks at a 10-month high of 2.1 million tonnes, erasing some gains in palm oil futures that are trading 8 percent lower this year. Traders also avoided taking risky positions ahead of the USDA's monthly supply-demand and crop production reports on Wednesday that could give insight into the extent of drought damage to soybean crops. "Today's selloff is purely technical," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Basically we saw long liquidation coming in early in the morning. After the market broke below 2,900 ringgit, further selling came in." The benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to close at 2,919 ringgit ($945) per tonne. Prices had earlier fallen to 2,874 ringgit, the lowest level since Aug. 15. Total traded volume stood at 52,583 lots of 25 tonnes each, more than double the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals will remain neutral until palm oil falls out of the range of 2,895 to 2,943 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao, adding that a drop below 2,895 ringgit would extend to 2,867 ringgit. Demand strengthened as Malaysia's palm oil exports rose as much as 30 percent for the Sept. 1-10 period from a month ago, cargo surveyor data showed on Monday. "Though the latest data shows optimism on the export side on the back of higher tax-free crude palm oil quota, a growing concern is on the stockholding level, which has now spiralled to more than 2 million tonnes," Malaysia-based TA Securities said in a note to clients. "This would adversely impact the price of crude palm oil moving forward. To aggravate further, Indonesia's stock level appears to be higher than consensus expectations." In a bullish sign for palm oil, oil rose above $115 a barrel on Tuesday, lifted by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would unveil further steps to stimulate its economy this week. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery fell 0.2 percent by 1004 GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.5 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL SEP2 2805 -19.00 2770 2805 317 MY PALM OIL OCT2 2893 +8.00 2829 2893 4015 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2919 -18.00 2874 2924 23789 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7914 -88.00 7896 8056 361204 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9992 -50.00 9962 10136 790650 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 56.47 -0.09 56.27 57.03 5586 NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 96.59 +0.05 96.08 96.74 15909 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.088 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and)