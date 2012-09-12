* German court approval of 700 billion euro bailout fund
boosts markets
* Prices likely to drop to 2,869 ringgit per
tonne-technicals
* Markets eye U.S. Agriculture report that may show
tightening soy supply
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 Malaysia crude palm oil
futures edged up on Wednesday after Germany's top court backed a
euro zone bailout fund, raising hopes that the debt crisis will
not spread further and hurt global economic growth.
German's top court had earlier ruled in favour of a 700
billion euro bailout fund, lifting global stocks and shoring up
Brent crude oil prices.
"I think what happened just now on the German court ruling
is something that is quite encouraging for the commodity market
although it comes with conditions," said Phillip Futures analyst
Ker Chung Yang.
"The approval of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is
something we have been waiting for. It is a breakthrough for the
crisis," he added.
The benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.4 percent to close at 2,930
ringgit ($950) per tonne. Earlier in the day, the market dropped
on concerns of higher production fuelling a stock build up.
Total traded volume stood at 46,120 lots of 25 tonnes each,
nearly double the usual 25,000 lots as traders piled back into
the market to take positions.
Reuters technicals market analyst Wang Tao said palm oil is
likely to drop to 2,869 ringgit per tonne, driven by a downward
wave. A rebound from the current level will be limited to 2,947
ringgit.
Industry analyst James Fry told an industry seminar earlier
in the day that palm oil prices could fall to 2,450 ringgit per
tonne in the first quarter of 2013 if Brent crude dropped to $80
a barrel.
Palm oil stocks in August surged to a 10-month high of 2.1
million tonnes, exceeding market expectations, the Malaysian
Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said earlier in the week.
While production is expected to be stronger, cargo surveyors
have pointed to stronger demand this month. For the first ten
days of September, Malaysian palm oil exports jumped 30 percent
as the country shipped out more crude to India thanks to a
bigger tax free quota of the grade.
India's palm oil imports in the new marketing year will rise
7.9 percent to 7.5 million tonnes as the world's top edible oil
buyer struggles to meet demand due to faltering local oilseed
output, an industry official told Reuters.
Brent crude oil rose for a fifth straight session on
Wednesday, lifted by the German court decision on the giant
bailout and hopes the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy
this week.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery rose 1 percent with some traders expecting the
U.S. Department of Agriculture to slash soybean production
estimates following a crop-damaging historic Midwest drought.
The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.2 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1048 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2832 -14.00 2830 2832 2
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2879 -14.00 2851 2882 2166
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2930 +11.00 2887 2935 23968
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7936 -26.00 7880 7948 247238
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 10016 -22.00 9942 10030 481606
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 56.36 +0.48 55.68 56.57 8853
NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 97.75 +0.59 96.67 98.06 31373
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)