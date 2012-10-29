* Traders book profits from 1-month high after Eid al-Adha
holiday
* Indonesia to cut crude palm oil export tax to 9 pct in Nov
* Palm oil to fall to 2,379 ringgit -technicals
* Coming Up: Malaysia Oct. palm oil exports; Wednesday
(Updates throughout)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Malaysian palm oil futures
dropped on Monday after a long weekend break, as losses in other
vegetable oil markets during the holiday and an export tax cut
by Indonesia prompted traders to book profit.
Last Friday, U.S. soyoil lost 1 percent while the
China soyoil contract edged down 1.4 percent. Malaysian
financial markets were closed for the Eid al-Adha holiday.
Selling pressure also mounted after the midday break on news
that Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, would cut its
palm export tax for November, a move that could hamper demand
for Malaysian products.
Indonesia will cut the export tax to 9 percent, down from
13.5 percent in October, and lower the export tax for refined
palm olein to 3 percent in November from 6 percent in October.
"Part of the fall is due to the market catching up after the
holiday. The significantly lower export duty by Indonesia also
put some pressure on prices," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 2.4 percent to close at 2,540
ringgit ($831) per tonne.
Total traded volumes stood at 36,345 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Palm oil prices rose to a near 1-month high at 2,615 ringgit
last Thursday, after cargo surveyors reported higher Malaysia's
palm exports for Oct. 1-25 compared to a month ago.
Traders will be looking for more trading cues from the
full-month exports figure for October on Wednesday.
Technicals were bearish as a bullish target at 2,676 ringgit
per tonne has been aborted, and a target at 2,379 ringgit has
been established, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Brent crude oil fell below $109 a barrel on Monday as
refineries along the U.S. East Coast wound down operations ahead
of the approach of Hurricane Sandy, reducing crude use in the
world's largest oil consumer.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery edged down 0.7 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 1.4 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2425 -75.00 2412 2435 434
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2492 -69.00 2483 2510 4480
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2540 -63.00 2525 2553 20307
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 7064 -132.00 7060 7158 319642
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 9010 -124.00 9002 9076 428860
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 50.62 -0.34 50.36 50.99 7927
NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 85.50 -0.78 85.34 86.43 17501
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.06 ringgit)
(Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)